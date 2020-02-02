In fall 2019, when Conover resident Amanda Freeland joined Conover City Council hopeful Brenda Powell on one of Brenda’s house-to-house tours to hear residents' thoughts about what was needed in Conover, the pair heard lots of suggestions, such as more for families to do in the municipality – events to attend, and so forth.
Though she received a good share of the votes, Brenda wasn’t elected, but she and Amanda came away from the experience with ideas for the future. Both are huge supporters of their little burg, so much so that both would make excellent Conover ambassadors. That’s saying a lot for Amanda in particular because she’s a relative newcomer to town.
One thing suggested by Conover inhabitants was the need for a coffee shop. I’ve been wishing for such a place for a long time. Amanda’s about to fulfill my wish. She’s going to open what she’s calling Homesliced, an eatery with lots of homemade goodies: sandwiches, quiche, soups, salads, breads, sweets, and coffee! Yes, coffee: hot, cold brew, espresso. Freshly ground beans. I can’t wait!
I met Amanda a couple of weeks ago when I was in Conover Station’s large room just outside the library on the top floor. I was interviewing history professor Richard Eller and thinking the same thing I’ve thought every time I’ve had a meeting with someone in that space: I wish there was a coffee shop up here.
Amanda walked up to the table where Richard and I were sitting. She had a large plastic container filled with pastel-colored macarons. Let me make clear here that macarons are not macaroons. The former is a meringue-based treat; the latter, a coconut confection. Amanda introduced herself, said she was a home baker who was opening a place in the little nook next to the library, and that she was sharing her macarons with anyone who happened to be in the vicinity that day.
I plucked one from the container filled with a variety of flavors. It was delicious. Amanda explained that she’d soon be selling things like the macarons as well as brunch/lunch type foods; sweets, including homemade donuts; teas; and coffee.
I wanted to kiss her. Before she walked away, Richard requested a second sample.
Amanda is from Apopka, FL. She and husband Chad are Florida State graduates and the parents of two young sons.
The couple decided they didn’t want to raise a family in Florida – “too populated, too much hustle bustle” said Amanda, so they pulled out a map and decided the Catawba Valley was a good area – close to mountains, the airport, and Charlotte; not too far from the beach.
Ultimately, they chose Conover. Chad, a mechanical engineer, landed a job at SGL Carbon in Morganton. Amanda began managing an area domestic violence shelter.
The Freelands rented at first and then bought a house. After two years, Amanda changed jobs, accepting a part-time position coordinating Catawba County’s Backpack Program, which provides food on a weekly basis to “families that struggle to make ends meet,” said Amanda. The program is currently overseen by the Corner Table, a soup kitchen and outreach ministry in Newton. Amanda will continue to fulfill her Backpack Program role, a job she loves, while operating Homesliced on a modified schedule and with the assistance of friends and fellow home bakers.
Describing how she plans to run her eatery, Amanda said, “It’s anything you’d find on your kitchen table. Like coming home and being pleasantly surprised by whatever mom (or dad or grandma) cooked that day.” In other words, there will not be a menu with 12 choices of sandwiches, for example. There will be one sandwich featured each time Homesliced is open. The same will be true for the soup and quiche of the day. “So,” said Amanda, “you may visit and enjoy a French dip slider, a cup of potato soup, and a flight of cake bites.”
“I have dessert commitment issues,” Amanda admitted, saying that portions are too large in restaurants, that it’s too hard to pick one, so she solved the problem by creating cake bites. They’re table tennis ball-sized, two-bite servings of a variety of cakes. “We’ll call them cake flights,” said Amanda. “Like beer flights. You’ll get to try four flavors per order.”
Amanda feels the same about most all food portion sizes in eating places. Hers will be sensible and sensibly priced, so a person can enjoy a wrap, an apple, and maybe a from-scratch lemon doughnut without ingesting an overabundance of calories or paying a high price.
On the day we talked, Amanda placed a small plate in front of me. On it was a teeny round espresso ganache coffee cake, a whipped strawberry dipped vanilla orb, a blueberry cream ball, a “birthday cake” (strawberry with vanilla topping), thin mint covered in dark chocolate, butter pecan, and Oreo. She also offered me four types of macarons. I ate a cherry limeade macaron and the thin mint cake bite. I wanted to eat every morsel on both plates, but willpower stopped me. Had the coffee been ready, I wouldn’t have been able to control myself.
Nearly everything is homemade – even the strawberry jam made from berries Amanda picked locally.
Amanda’s work space at Homesliced is miniscule, but it opens into a huge area with tables and free Wi-Fi. There’s also a nearby doorway leading to outdoor seating. Already people like to bring their laptops and work in the big room. Soon, they’ll be able to do so with a cup of good coffee, a croissant, and a cup of fresh fruit sitting next to their devices.
Folks with little children can feed them a nutritious lunch – maybe a piece of homemade pizza and some fresh vegetable sticks, check out some children’s books in the library, and then head outside for playtime. The Conover City Park, which features equipment for children and adults and a splash pad in the summer, is just a hop and a skip from the Conover Station.
“I was already at home baking all the time,” said Amanda. “So why not pass it out?”
Amanda said she hopes to open to the public the last week of February with Homesliced’s grand opening taking place Feb. 29.
Hours will be Tuesday evenings 5:30 to 8 and Wednesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Or until we sell out,” Amanda added with a smile.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
