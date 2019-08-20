MAIDEN — After winning a 2A dual state championship in 2018, the Maiden girls tennis squad began a new season on Tuesday against South Iredell. But despite earning wins at No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles, the Blue Devils lost 5-4 to the Vikings to start the 2019 campaign.
“We’re under a learning curve right now, so this was a good match to have,” said Maiden’s first-year head coach Becky Godfrey. “South Iredell is a strong team and we lost 5-3 to them last year, so to kind of split the difference this year, I feel pretty good about it.
“We’ve got a lot of young players on the team,” she added of the Blue Devils, who graduated four of their top six players from last year’s group. “Even though some of them in terms of grade level are a little bit higher, they haven’t really had that experience in the top six.”
No. 1 singles Gracie Arrowood defeated Karley Crain 6-2, 6-3 to begin her senior season with the Blue Devils (0-1) after finishing 17-3 as the team’s No. 3 singles player a year ago. No. 2 singles Hannah Sherrill was also victorious by a 6-4, 6-1 score over Kaitlyn Crabb.
South Iredell (1-0) won the remaining four singles matches, with No. 3 Faith Hettinger collecting a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Macy Sigmon; No. 4 Catherine Jones taking a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alyson Soumpholphakdy; No. 5 Sydney Sawyer winning 6-0, 6-0 over Marcee Trouille; and No. 6 Nivitha Mavuluri earning a 6-4, 6-0 win over Allie Faldowski.
Maiden’s Arrowood and Sherrill cruised to an 8-1 win over Crain and Crabb at No. 1 doubles, while Sigmon and Soumpholphakdy won 9-7 over Hettinger and Jones at No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, South Iredell's Sawyer and Mavuluri tallied an 8-1 victory over Trouille and Faldowski.
“It’s a really positive environment here,” said Godfrey of replacing former Maiden head coach Jon Huffman after a historic season. “You’ve got two strong players coming back (Arrowood and Sherrill) that were part of that championship team. The No. 3 and 4 players were 7 and 8 last year; they’re getting a chance to move up and really getting to play with more strategy.”
After having its 13-match winning streak snapped, Maiden will look to get back in the win column when it hosts St. Stephens on Wednesday. The Blue Devils will also do battle with Fred T. Foard next Monday in Maiden, with both contests set to begin at 4 p.m.