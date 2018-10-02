LONG VIEW — A former postal worker is under federal investigation for discarding mail in a dumpster outside the Long View Recreation Center last week.
Town employee Alan Bumgarner saw mail in the dumpster when he took out the trash on Thursday, according to a report from the Long View Police Department.
Bumgarner then went inside to review security footage.
The video showed a postal worker dumping two boxes of mail into the dumpster before driving off, according to a description of the footage in the police report.
The identity of the suspect has not been released, but the worker is described as a dark-haired, light-skinned man in a postal uniform in the police report.
The employee no longer works for the postal service, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS Office of Inspector General is investigating the case.
Long View Police Sgt. Scott Pitts said he heard from a post office official that the mail in the dumpster was bound for the northwest section of Long View. The mail included documents like bank statements, insurance notices, advertisements and a birthday card, Pitts said.
The police and postal investigators gathered more than 169 pieces of mail, Pitts said. Pitts said he spoke with a postal investigator on Monday who said the mail would be sent back out as soon as possible.
Lance Norrington, public information officer for the inspector general’s office, would only say that the case was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.