HICKORY – Veterinary Referral Hospital of Hickory will present Trunk or Treat Pet Faire, taking place at the parking lot at 1501 U.S. 321 NW, Hickory, on Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m.
The event will feature a costume contest, games, prizes, food trucks and live music, trunk decorating and donations given to Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue.
Veterinary Referral Hospital of Hickory is bringing the Trunk or Treat Pet Faire to Hickory to start an annual pet-friendly trunk or treat. The Trunk or Treat Pet Faire is designed for families looking to have fun with their children and pets and help one of the local animal rescues.
Vendors and attendees can register at vrhoh-trunk-or-treat.eventbrite.com. It’s $35 per parking spot for vendors and free with a donation for general admission attendees and participants who want to sign up for a parking spot to decorate their trunks. Spots are limited so it’s important to register early. Registration for vendors and trunk decorators ends on Oct. 20. Vendors and trunk decorators will receive parking assignments and other details from Angie Davis prior to the event.
Veterinary Referral Hospital of Hickory is a 24-hour emergency and specialty hospital that offers services including emergency and critical care, internal medicine, surgery, rehabilitation, dermatology, advanced diagnostic imaging, and radioiodine therapy. Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies on a network of foster homes to find happy and healthy homes for dogs of Catawba County.
