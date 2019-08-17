Veteran: We show our gratitude by gathering, celebrating

Lance Sigmon, Chief Assistant District Attorney for Burke County, was the speaker for the 130th annual Soldiers Reunion program Thursday afternoon in downtown Newton.
Sigmon, a Newton native and retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, spoke to the long-standing traditions of the Soldiers Reunion. “I grew up in Newton and I attended Reunion events almost every year with my family,” he said. “As a kid, it marked the end of the summer break.”
Aside from the ins and outs of festivities, Sigmon said he most importantly remembers the veterans. “When I was young, there were still veterans from World War I in the parade, but as each year passed the number of those veterans got smaller and smaller until they faded into memory,” he said.
“We come together today — as many generations have done for decades — on the third Thursday in August to celebrate the sacrifices that men and women of this community have made,” Sigmon continued. “These selfless individuals were willing to place the needs of the country and our community above their own individual desires and rights. This event was, and is, our way to say, ‘thank you,’ and to celebrate our community and citizens.”
This year’s theme of the Soldiers Reunion was, “We Remember,” and although Sigmon said it is very important to look towards the future, remembering your roots is also crucial.
“It’s important to never forget how we got to where we are,” Sigmon said. “Reunion Week is much more than a remembrance of the past. It is also a celebration of who we are.”
Sigmon added that the Soldiers Reunion isn’t just an annual tradition — it is a mass celebration of a community built on serving others. “When we begin to take things for granted, or refuse to acknowledge the sacrifices that have been made for us, we lose something deep inside of us that makes us special,” he said.
“The best way to show our gratitude for those who continue to serve is to continue to gather for occasions like this and celebrate their contributions,” he continued. “We each want our children and grandchildren to see and hear what it takes to have a free society — if that makes us a small town, then I for one am fine with that.”