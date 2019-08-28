CLAREMONT — The City of Claremont has announced that the 2019 Claremont Daze Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5. What started as a small down-home event in 1996 has evolved into a two-day festival that attracts thousands of festival-goers and fun-seekers to Claremont each year.
Claremont Daze fills Main Street with food, live music, shopping, games and hometown pride. The live music lineup will consist of Carolina favorites, including rock, top 40, gospel, bluegrass, country and beach music. Check out the City Facebook page for the artist lineup. An event for all ages, the festival will include a variety of food vendors, a beer garden, kid’s area with inflatables, crafts, business booths, car and truck show and more.
Applications for vendors are due to City Hall by close of business on Sept. 27 and must include a nonrefundable booth fee made payable to the City of Claremont. Applications can be found online at www.cityofclaremont.org or at Claremont City Hall located at 3288 East Main St. in Claremont. Booth spaces are 12-by-12 feet, and vendors must furnish their own tents and supplies. Vendors can choose to exhibit on both days or just Saturday. Inquire before sending in form and payment about whether your booth will be accepted or not. The city only allows a certain amount of each type of vendor and spots are filling up quickly.
For more information about Claremont Daze or becoming a vendor, contact City Hall by phone at 828-466-7170 or email at kmiller@cityofclaremont.org.
