Two westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 70 in front of Hickory Motor Speedway are closed after a vehicle hit a power pole at approximately 9 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle is unharmed. Hickory Fire Captain J. McRary said the lanes will remain closed until the power line is removed from the road.
