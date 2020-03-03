60493944728__C8E7EE00-C59F-479C-A41B-6B51314246B8.jpeg
Photo by Kristen Hart

Two westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 70 in front of Hickory Motor Speedway are closed after a vehicle hit a power pole at approximately 9 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle is unharmed. Hickory Fire Captain J. McRary said the lanes will remain closed until the power line is removed from the road.

