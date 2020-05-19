A social media post announced Mitchem’s Kitchen in Vale would reopen their dining room to customers on May 18. The same day, the owner was cited for violating a North Carolina executive order.
The state order limits what restaurants can do in North Carolina during the pandemic. The order says restaurants can serve as long as the consumption of food and beverages occurs off-premises -- basically take-out food and drink.
The citation was issued to Carrol Dean Mitchem for openly violating North Carolina Executive Order 138, issued on May 5, 2020 by Governor Roy Cooper, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchem owns and operates Mitchem’s Kitchen located at on West Highway 27 in Vale.
Mitchem is also the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.
After receiving complaints from the general public and conducting an investigation, Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam issued the citation.
“I may not personally approve of all the emergency orders issued by Governor Cooper but North Carolina General Statute allows provisions for Governor Cooper to issue orders during a state of emergency,” Beam said in the release. “N.C. General Statute 166A states, local law enforcement shall enforce these orders.”
He added, “No law enforcement officer has the authority to decide which laws are and are not constitutional. The N.C. courts and ultimately the Supreme Court makes these decisions. I have written Mr. Mitchem a citation for violation of Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 138.”
Mitchem has a court date scheduled for Sept. 9, 2020.
