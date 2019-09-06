The Valdese LPDA will host the North Carolina State Bocce Tournament on Saturday, according to a press release from the Community Affairs and Tourism in Valdese. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and will run to conclusion.

The top four teams from the Western Regional Tournament held in Valdese on Aug. 10 during the Waldensian Festival have qualified for the state tournament. Additional top teams from regions across North Carolina have been invited, the known regions being Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Raleigh. 

The public is invited to attend and enjoy the tournament and festivities. Food and beverages will be available including a special feature of the event, Waldensian soutisso, an Italian style sausage dish famous within the Waldensian community.

The tournament will be held at the LPDA location at 301 Laurel Street SE in Valdese. Further information can be obtained by contacting the LPDA at www.lpda.us .

