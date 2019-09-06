The Valdese LPDA will host the North Carolina State Bocce Tournament on Saturday, according to a press release from the Community Affairs and Tourism in Valdese. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and will run to conclusion.
The top four teams from the Western Regional Tournament held in Valdese on Aug. 10 during the Waldensian Festival have qualified for the state tournament. Additional top teams from regions across North Carolina have been invited, the known regions being Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Raleigh.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy the tournament and festivities. Food and beverages will be available including a special feature of the event, Waldensian soutisso, an Italian style sausage dish famous within the Waldensian community.
The tournament will be held at the LPDA location at 301 Laurel Street SE in Valdese. Further information can be obtained by contacting the LPDA at www.lpda.us .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.