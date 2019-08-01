CHAPEL HILL — Dr. Jason Robert Lomboy, formerly of Hickory, celebrated the completion of his urology training recently at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at a Department of Urology graduation banquet.
Lomboy is a 2006 graduate of Hickory High School. He completed further education at the University of Virginia and East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine. Following his medical school graduation, Lomboy did his five-year urology surgical residency at Chapel Hill, serving as a chief resident during his final year.
Lomboy will join Advanced Urology at its new clinic and surgery center in Marietta, Ga., to serve the Atlanta metropolitan area.
Lomboy is the oldest son of Dr. and Mrs. Carl Lomboy of Anderson, S.C.