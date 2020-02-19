Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, all local conference basketball tournaments have altered their schedules. Friday is still the scheduled date for the championship games but no contests will be played on Thursday, with the schedules for tonight’s semifinal rounds as follows:

South Fork 2A Conference

No. 1 Newton-Conover vs. No. 4 East Lincoln girls, 6 p.m. at Maiden High

No. 2 Bandys vs. No. 3 Maiden girls, 6 p.m. at CVCC

No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 3 North Lincoln boys, 7:30 p.m. at Maiden High

No. 1 Lake Norman Charter vs. No. 5 Lincolnton boys, 7:30 p.m. at CVCC

Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

No. 2 Bunker Hill vs. No. 3 Patton girls, 4 p.m. at East Burke High

No. 2 West Caldwell vs. No. 3 Patton boys, 5:30 p.m. at East Burke High

No. 1 East Burke vs. No. 4 Draughn girls, 7 p.m. at East Burke High

No. 1 Hibriten vs. No. 4 East Burke boys, 8:30 p.m. at East Burke High

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 4 McDowell girls, 4 p.m. at McDowell High

No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 3 Watauga girls, 5:30 p.m. at McDowell High

No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 5 South Caldwell boys, 7 p.m. at McDowell High

No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 3 Alexander Central, 8:30 p.m. at McDowell High

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments