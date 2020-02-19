Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY ACROSS MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND THE NORTHEAST GEORGIA MOUNTAINS... .MOISTURE RETURNING FROM THE SOUTH INTO A COLD AIRMASS ON THURSDAY WILL PRODUCE ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. THE PRECIPITATION COULD BEGIN AS A MIXTURE OF RAIN, SNOW, AND SLEET, BUT SHOULD STEADILY TRANSITION TO SNOW THROUGHOUT THE DAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH SPOTTY 3 INCH ACCUMULATIONS NEAR THE I-40 CORRIDOR, AND AMOUNTS AROUND 1/2 INCH SOUTHEAST OF I-85. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN UPSTATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA AS WELL AS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...ROADS WILL INITIALLY BE WARM AND WET, BUT WITH SLIPPERY CONDITIONS DEVELOPING AS TEMPERATURES FALL THROUGH THE DAY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIDESPREAD BLACK ICE IS EXPECTED THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE 20S. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PLEASE REPORT SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS BY CALLING THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOLL FREE AT...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. LEAVE A MESSAGE WITH YOUR OBSERVATION AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED. YOU CAN ALSO POST YOUR REPORT TO NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GREENVILLE SPARTANBURG FACEBOOK OR TWEET YOUR REPORT USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE SOURCE OF WEATHER INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. ADDITIONAL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GSP. &&