Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, all local conference basketball tournaments have altered their schedules. Friday is still the scheduled date for the championship games but no contests will be played on Thursday, with the schedules for tonight’s semifinal rounds as follows:
South Fork 2A Conference
No. 1 Newton-Conover vs. No. 4 East Lincoln girls, 6 p.m. at Maiden High
No. 2 Bandys vs. No. 3 Maiden girls, 6 p.m. at CVCC
No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 3 North Lincoln boys, 7:30 p.m. at Maiden High
No. 1 Lake Norman Charter vs. No. 5 Lincolnton boys, 7:30 p.m. at CVCC
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
No. 2 Bunker Hill vs. No. 3 Patton girls, 4 p.m. at East Burke High
No. 2 West Caldwell vs. No. 3 Patton boys, 5:30 p.m. at East Burke High
No. 1 East Burke vs. No. 4 Draughn girls, 7 p.m. at East Burke High
No. 1 Hibriten vs. No. 4 East Burke boys, 8:30 p.m. at East Burke High
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 4 McDowell girls, 4 p.m. at McDowell High
No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 3 Watauga girls, 5:30 p.m. at McDowell High
No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 5 South Caldwell boys, 7 p.m. at McDowell High
No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 3 Alexander Central, 8:30 p.m. at McDowell High
