The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has reset the schedules for this weekend’s state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Due to snowy weather forecast throughout the state Thursday, the decision was made Wednesday evening to postpone the tournament until noon Friday.
On Thursday morning, the NCHSAA released an updated schedule for the tournament, which will take place over two days starting Friday at noon. The schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY, FEB. 21
12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. 1A and 2A First Round
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 3A First Round
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 4A First Round
7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. 2A, 3A and 4A First Round Consolation
9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. 2A, 3A and 4A Quarterfinals
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
9 a.m. 2A, 3A and 4A Consolation Quarterfinals
Noon – 2:00 pm. All classes Semifinals
2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. 2A, 3A, 4A Third Round Consolation & 1A First Round Consolation
4 p.m. – 5 p.m. All classes Consolation Semifinals
5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. All class Third and Fifth Place Matches
7 p.m. Parade of Champions
7:30 p.m. State Championship Finals
Fifty-three wrestlers from the three area conference covered by the Hickory Daily Record have advanced to the state tournament held at the Greensboro Coliseum. Here is a capsule look at all 53 with highlights on their seasons (all statistics are published by trackwrestling.com, which provides statistics for the NCHSAA).
4A STATE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANTS
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
MCDOWELL (2)
Jacob Creaton, Jr. 152 pounds (26-12, 19 pins). Fourth at 4A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Runner-up at NWC tournament. Lost to defending state. champion Isaac Shaw (4A-138 lbs.) of Mooresville at regional semifinal. Rebounded with a 12-0 decision to earn state berth. First-round opponent: Andrew Meyer (31-5) of Wakefield (East 1st)
Tobias Finn, Jr. 132 pounds (47-5, 31 pins). Runner-up at 4A West Regional for the second year in a row. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2019. Won NWC tournament title. Took first at Dakota Smith Invitational at South Caldwell. Defeated Patton’s Dilan Patton (2A West 3rd) to win Big Cat held at Patton. Defeated Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central), last year’s 2A champ at 113. Three of five losses came against out-of-state opponents. First-round opponent: Cole Patterson (47-11) of Leesville Road (East 3rd)
SOUTH CALDWELL (2)
Jonah McBurney, Soph. 106 pounds (30-12, 16 pins). Fourth at 4A West Regional. First time state qualifier. NWC tournament champion. Enters tournament on a 10-2 streak, with the two losses coming at regional. First-round opponent: Luke Kunath (55-2) of Cardinal Gibbons (East 1st)
Josh Voelkel, Jr. 285 pounds (30-3, 23 pins). Runner-up at 4A West Regional losing in the final in an ultimate tiebreaker. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. NWC tournament champion. Two of three losses came in overtime, the other in the finals at Holy Angels Invitational in Charlotte, against Georgia 6A heavyweight champ. Second-round opponent could be Page’s Shayne Mallory, who Voelkel eliminated in 2019. First-round opponent: Javari Wright (32-8) of Corinth-Holders (East 3rd).
3A STATE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANTS
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
ALEXANDER CENTRAL (1)
Blake Martin, Jr. 285 pounds (24-9, 19 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. IN the consolation semis, scored third-period near fall to win 5-3 and earn state berth. Third at NWC tournament. Defeated 2A Midwest Regional champion Trent Smith of East Lincoln three weeks ago. Is the third Cougar heavyweight in three seasons to qualify for state tournament, after Isaac Chapman, who took first and second the last two years. First-round opponent: Michael Carvin (41-1) of Trinity (ME 1st).
ST. STEPHENS (6)
Justin Beltran, Sr. 182 pounds (44-8, 29 pins). Third at 3A West Regionals. First time state qualifier. Won NWC tournament. Took first in the Royal Viking Classic at Forbush with the win over West Forsyth’s Aidan Meagher (4A MW 4th). Was second at the Indian Classic at home with the loss coming against Enka’s Eli Vassey (3A West 2nd). Went 30-3 after a 5-5 stretch in December. All but one loss this season came against state qualifiers. First-round opponent: Brendon Worsham (31-13) of Orange (ME 2nd)
Garrett Bolling, Sr. 145 pounds (38-17, 13 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. Won NWC tournament. First-time state qualifier. Turned a ninth seed into a state berth by defeating the fourth seed in the consolation third round, the scored takedown in third period of consolation semis at regional to seal 5-2 win over the third seed and receive s state berth. First-round opponent: Bailey Whicker (16-1) of Piedmont (MW 1st)
Andre Britt, Soph. 195 pounds (50-5, 28 pins). Runner-up at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. Won NWC tournament and Royal Viking Classic at Forbush, finished second at Indians Classic at home, as well as the Mark Adams Classic at Cary, pinning Wake Forest’s Ronnel Wilson (4A East 2nd) before dropping a decision to Mt. Pleasant’s Levi Kluttz (2A MW champ). Has win over Bunker Hill’s Aaron Bryant (2A MW 4th). First-round opponent: Chris Silva (37-7) of Hunt (East 3rd).
Coy Reid, Jr. 120 pounds (47-10, 26 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals. First-time state qualifier. Won NWC Tournament, second at Mark Adams Tournament. Has wins over West Lincoln’s Chade Norman (2A West 3rd) and Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez (2A NW 4th). First-round opponent: Ben Baker (26-2) of Topsail (East 1st)
Jovanny Urzua, Sr. 113 pounds (45-3, 25 pins). Runner-up at 3A West Regionals. Two-time state qualifier, finished sixth in 2019. Won NWC championship. Won Royal Viking Classic at Forbus, finished second at Indians Classic at Forbush and at Mark Adams tournament in Cary. Has wins over Foard’s Ian Willis (2A West 2nd) and Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez (2A MW 4th). First-round opponent: Matthew Picariello (34-12) of West Johnston (ME 3rd).
Dorian Whitworth, Jr. 170 pounds (39-17, 18 pins). Fourth at 3A West Regionals, First-time state qualifier. After losing nine matches (5-9) from January 17 to February 7, turned a sixth seed into a state berth with an upset of the third seed in the quarterfinals and the fourth seed in the consolation semifinals. Runner-up at NWC tournament. Second at Indian Classic with the loss to Enka’s Garrett Pugh (3A West 2nd). Defeated Newton-Conover’s Cole Clark (2A West 2nd) in early season dual. First-round opponent: Luke Swinson (31-9) of NW Cabarrus (MW 1st).
2A STATE TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANTS
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
BUNKER HILL (5)
Casey Bolick, Sr. 220 pounds (38-2, 26 pins). Won 2A Midwest Regional. Two-time state qualifier, was fifth in 2019. Won NWF championship. Enters state tournament on a 31-match win streak. Won the Royal Viking Classic at Forbush by winning a 3-2 sudden victory over West Wilkes’ Dallas Rash (2A West 3rd). Won Greyhound Classic at Statesville with 6-2 decision over North Iredell’s Elijah Hurt (3A West 2nd). Also defeated East Lincoln’s Grayson Cannon (2A MW 3rd) during the regular season. Won all three regional matches by pin. Only two losses came against regional champion. First-round opponent: Jesean Barkley (17-4) of Carrboro (ME 2nd).
Aaron Bryant, Sr. 195 pounds (18-7, 13 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. Pinned Foard’s Mo McAfee (2A West 3rd) during conference match. Five of his seven losses are against state qualifiers. First-round opponent: Jeffrey Darden (30-1) of Ayden-Grifton (East 1st).
Brayden Guess, So. 138 pounds (44-5, 26 pins). Runner-up at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. Was not pinned during the season. Pinned 2A West champion Xander Pendergrass to win Indian Classic at St. Stephens; the two could meet in the second round Friday. Won Royal Viking Classic at Forbush with a win over East Wilkes’ Austin Bauguess (1A West 2nd). First-round opponent: Ethan Mills (40-14) of Dixon (East 3rd).
Jose Hernandez, Jr. 126 pounds (28-20, 20 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. As a 14th seed at regionals, won first-round match vs. No. 3 seed. After a loss at quarterfinals, reached consolation finals six points in the last ten seconds to win 11-8. Both losses at regional were to Bandys’ Bryson Burkett. Was runner-up at NWFC tournament. First-round opponent: David Makupson (46-5) of Trinity (ME 1st)
Raul Hernandez, Soph. 120 pounds (33-15, 17 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. Advanced to state berth by scoring five points in the last 31 seconds to beat the No. 3 seed 5-3. First-round opponent: Samuel Hodge (34-0) of Currituck County (East 1st)
EAST BURKE (1)
Arturo Pizon-Castillejos, Sr. 132 pounds (9-4, 6 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. Did not wrestle until January 7, so fell short of minimum 15 matches for regional seeding. With losses attached to meet 15-match requirement, was seeded 15th at regional. After losing the first match, made his way to the consolation finals. Has wins over Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez (2A MW 4th) and Lincolnton’s Cameron Smith (2A MW 2nd). All four losses came against state qualifiers. First-round opponent: Andrew Holden (42-7) of North Lincoln (MW 1st).
FRED T. FOARD (10)
Jacob Belton, Jr. 195 pounds (53-11, 30 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Runner-up at NWFC tournament. Won decision over Bunker Hill’s Aaron Bryant (2A MW 4th) during conference dual. Five of the losses came against unbeaten Sarkarri Morrison (2) and West Iredell’s Kareen Stevenson (3). Belton and Stevenson could meet in round two. Held of West Caldwell’s Tre’Shon Harper 5-3 to reach regional consolation semis. First-round opponent: Ayden Prevatte (50-8) of Trinity (ME 1st).
Zane Birtchet, Fr. 132 pounds (55-7, 30 pins). 2A West Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. Defeated 2019 state qualifiers in the regional semi and final to take crown. Won NWFC tournament. Took first at CH Necessary tournament at West Wilkes, defeated Mark Lyons (2A MW 3rd). Other wins over 2020 state qualifiers includes East Burke’s Arturo Pinzon-Castillejos, Bunker Hill’s Jose Hernandez and 2A Midwest champion Andrew Holden of North Lincoln. Has won 17 straight matches. Three of his losses are against NCHSAA regional champions, two more against out-of-state regional champs. First-round opponent: Gabriel Kincaid (36-11) of South Rowan (MW 4th)
Brock Carey, Fr. 106 pounds (40-2, 18 pins). 2A West Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. Routed defending 2A West Regional champion Patton’s Mariano Mendez by tech fall in regional final. That completed a sweep by Carey over remaining three state qualifiers from 2A West. Also has win North Lincoln’s Jorden Schlossman (2A MW 4th). First-round opponent: Blake Austin (35-15) of First Flight (East 4th)
Landon Foor, Jr. 182 pounds (59-0, 42 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, won state title at 170 in 2018 and at 182 last year. Is 151-2 over his high school career. His only loss to a North Carolina wrestler was in 2017 to Alexander Central’s Ethan Lewis, then the 4A state runner-up at 160. Has not been pinned in high school career. Wins over 2020 state qualifiers include two wins over 2A Midwest champion Levi Kluttz of Mt. Pleasant. Won NWFC tournament. Won Enka Jet Invitational with a pin of Enka’s Eli Vassey (3A West 2nd), the CH Necessary Tournament at West Wilkes with a tech fall over Garrett Shumate (2A West 3rd) and swept the home Tigerland tournament with two pins and a tech fall. First-round opponent: Dallas Thomas (25-5) of West Davidson (MW 4th)
Mo McAfee, Jr. 285 pounds (40-14, 21 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Enters state meet with a 17-4 streak with all four losses coming against state qualifiers. Won NWFC title. Took first at Jet Invitational at Enka and was second at CH Necessary Invitational at West Wilkes. First-round opponent: Riley Martin (23-8) of West Davidson (MW 2nd)
Jamie Richard, Jr. 126 pounds (51-14, 28 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Pinned 2A West champion (120 lbs.) Langston Hoffman during dual-meet tournament. Lost in overtime in the regional quarterfinals, then won four straight matches to take third. Won NWFC tournament. A win could pair him up with Trinity’s David Mackupson, who won a decision over Richards in December. First-round opponent: Tristen Nixon (45-12) of Washington (East 2nd).
Evan Steiger, Soph. 170 pounds (24-11, 13 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Replaced Hunter Lloyd at the regional tournament due to an injury and turned a fifth seed into a state tournament spot. Lost semifinal to defending state champion Josh Nichols before working to the consolation finals. Was second at CH Necessary tournament. Defeated Mason Whitaker (2A West 4th) during the season. First-round opponent: Tyler Proffitt (35-3) of Dixon (East 1st)
Justin Whalen, Sr. 152 pounds (52-11, 23 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Second-time state qualifier, did not place last year. Defeated first-round opponent Dalton Miller 12-3 a month ago. Won NWFC tournament. Won CH Necessary Invitational at West Wilkes Lost 1-0 and 2-0 decisions to state qualifiers in back-to-back dual playoff matches. Edged potential semifinal opponent Caleb Hines (2A MW 3rd) of East Lincoln in overtime in January. Eight of 11 losses came against regional champions or runner-ups. First-round opponent: Dalton Miller (40-4) of Mt. Pleasant (MW 2nd)
Braden Wharton, Sr. 138 pounds (51-9, 25 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. Named Most Outstanding Wrestler at 2A duals final. Won NWFC championship. Runner-up at home Tigerland tournament after a pin by Lake Norman’s Timmy Kennett (4A West champions) Defeated Central Academy’s Preston Scarborough (2A MW champ) in dual playoffs. A potential rematch could occur in semifinals. Three of his losses came against regional champions. First-round opponent: Gage Peters (21-7) of South Granville (ME 2nd)
Ian Willis, Soph. 113 pounds (25-8, 14 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Won Enka Jet Invitational with a pin of Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson (1A West 3rd). First-round opponent: Cole Waddell (33-9) of West Stokes (MW 3rd)
HIBRITEN (1)
Azariah Moore, Jr. 182 pounds (33-9, 23 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Scored a takedown with six seconds left in the third consolation round to win 6-5, then won a 6-1 decision in consolation semis to earn state berth. Runner-up at Maiden Christmas Tournament. First-round opponent: Steven Campbell (47-4) of Surry Central (MW 1st)
PATTON (3)
Mariano Mendez, Jr. 106 pounds (56-3, 32 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. Won NWFC tournament title. Won four regular season tournament championships including the Old Appalachian Classic at Watauga, where he pined North Wilkes Cameron Teague (2A Midwest Champ). Also defeated Teague at Statesville’s Greyhound Classic. Only three losses came against Foard’s Brock Carey in the 2A West final and both 4A West finalists in the Holy Angels tournament. Avenged a loss to Mooresville’s Greg Merriman (4A West 2nd) later in the season. Last pinned in December 2018. First-round opponent: Walker Bell (37-16) of West Craven (East 3rd)
Dilan Patton, Soph. 120 pounds (55-5, 28 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. Could face rematch with last year’s first round opponent, Currituck County’s Samuel Hodge, in second round. Won NWFC tournament. Took first at three regular season tournaments and was second at the Big Cat Invitational on his home mat. First-round opponent: Aaron Ortega-Perez (46-13) of Trinity (ME 2nd)
Kaleb Spann, Jr. 170 pounds (41-6, 28 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Scored a third-period escape in regional semis to claim a 4-3 win. Won four regular season tournaments, including a win over 2A Mideast champion Sebastian Talent of Trinity to take the Big Cat Invitational on his home mat. Defeated 2A Midwest champion Joey Plyler of North Lincoln at the Greyhound Classic. Four of his losses came against regional champions. First-round opponent: Jeremy Cope (33-3) of Bunn (East 3rd).
WEST CALDWELL (1)
Freddy Guardiola, Sr. 145 pounds (41-4, 26 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. The other two appearances were at the 3A tournament. Defeated West Lincoln’s Ricky Reynolds in overtime at the regional semis, then edged RS Central’s Drew Pinion 4-3 for the crown. Won NWFC tournament. Won Big Cat Invitational and Warrior Invite on his home mat. Second at Dakota Smith Invitational with loss to 4A West runner-up Luke Goodin of Mooresville. First-round opponent: Davion Coward (44-21) of Washington (East 4th)
WEST IREDELL (1)
Kareen Stevenson, Sr. 195 pounds (39-7, 20 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. Won NWFC tournament. At St. Stephens Indian Classic, defeated both 3A West finalists - St. Stephens Andre Britt (2nd) and Enka’s Colby Maxwell (champion), as well as Bunker Hill’s Aaron Bryant (2A NW 4th) to win the tournament. Finished sixth at Holy Angels tournament in Charlotte. Three of his losses came against regional champions. Could face Foard’s Jacob Belton in round two, whom Stevenson has beaten twice. First-round opponent: Ryan Lindsay (37-13) of Croatan (East 2nd)
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
BANDYS (1)
Bryson Burkett, Soph. 126 pounds (36-14, 18 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time state qualifier. Was an 11th seed at regional, defeated No. 6 seed in overtime in round one and Bunker Hill’s Raul Hernandez (14th seed in the quarters. After a loss in the semis, he returned to defeat Hernandez in the consolation finals. Decisioned St. Stephens Coy Reid (3A West 4th) during the season. Lost to defending champion Braden Riggs of Pisgah in finals of Perry Lloyd Invitational. Four losses have come against regional champions. First-round opponent: Easton Shelly (40-8) of Ledford (ME 2nd)
EAST LINCOLN (3)
Grayson Cannon, Soph. 220 pounds (32-4, 24 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. Could face second-round rematch with last year’s first-round opponent, North Lenoir’s Elijah Swinson. All four losses are to state qualifiers, including those to the 2A Midwest regional champion and runner-up, as well as to 2A West champ Sakarri Morrison of Newton-Conover. Won Maiden Christmas Tournament. First-round opponent: Kyonta Burns (37-3) of Anson (ME 2nd)
Caleb Hines, Jr. 152 pounds (33-2, 24 pins). Third at 2A Midwest Regional. Second-time state qualifier, fourth in 2019. Has two wins over regional champions: Pinned Freddy Guardiola of West Caldwell (2A West champion) to win Maiden Christmas Classic and North Iredell’s Patrick Mehaffey. Also has wins over state qualifiers Jacob Creaton of McDowell (4A West 4th) and Ricky Reynolds (2A West 3rd). First-round opponent: Lane Mease (40-11) of Pisgah (West 2nd)
Trent Smith, Jr. 285 pounds (30-3, 24 pins). 2A Midwest Regional Champion. Second-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. All three losses are against state qualifiers, two against regional champions. Could face Newton-Conover’s Ryan Walker in the semis. Walker eliminated Smith in the quarterfinals this year and beat him during the regular season. First-round opponent: Kaleb White (32-12) of R-S Central (West 4th)
LINCOLNTON (2)
Cameron Smith, Sr. 120 pounds (42-7, 25 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Decisioned St. Stephens Coy Reid (3A West 4th) and West Lincoln’s Chade Norman (2A West 3rd) during the season. All seven losses are against state qualifiers. Could face defending state champion Kyle Montaperto of Central Academy in round two. Smith lost to him in a tech fall during the dual playoffs. First-round opponent: Luis Garcia (29-14) of Randlemann (ME 3rd)
Mason Whitaker, Sr. 160 pound (28-11, 16 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Seeded seventh at regional, upset No. 2 seed Nathaniel Hughes of Mountain Heritage 4-2 to advance. Finished second at West Caldwell’s Warrior Classic after losing in a tech fall to Patton’s Kaleb Spann (2A West 2nd). First-round opponent: David Varner (39-1) of Providence Grove (ME 1st)
NEWTON-CONOVER (4)
Cole Clark, Jr. 182 pounds (41-7, 22 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, did not place in 2019. Won a tiebreaker vs. Burns’ Silas Tate in the regional semifinals. Six of his losses this season came against state qualifiers, four against regional champions. Three losses came by one point or in overtime. Finished fifth at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple. First-round opponent: Andrew Becker (44-11) of West Stanly (MW 3rd)
Sakarri Morrison, Soph. 195 pounds (46-0, 46 pins). 2A West Regional Champion. First-time state qualifier. Maintained his unbeaten record with a 5-3 win in the finals over Franklin’s Branden Berger. Won Great Smoky Mountain Grapple tournament in Asheville, defeated three out-of-state wrestlers, all of whom made the postseason in their states. Wins over local state qualifiers include St. Stephens Justin Beltran (3A West 3rd), Foard’s Jacob Belton (2A West 4th) and East Lincoln’s Grayson Cannon (2A MW 3rd) First-round opponent: Reece Walser (24-10) of East Davidson (ME 4th)
Josh Nichols, Jr. 170 pounds (41-2, 27 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, is the defending state champion at 170. Finished third in 2018. Has had three in-state losses the last two seasons, with just one against a 2A - Morehead’s Tyler Horton, who won the 2A Mideast title. Horton and Nichols could meet in the finals. The other loss this year was vs. 3A West champion Auden Brennan of West Henderson. Finished third at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple. Defeated Foard’s Evan Steiger (2A West 4th) twice and could meet in semis. First-round opponent: Montez Bishop (23-5) of Hertford County (East 4th)
Ryan Walker, Jr. 285 pounds (47-1, 21 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2019. Three of his four wins at regionals came with bonus points. Defeated 2A Midwest Regional champion Trent Smith of East Lincoln during a conference match, and both 1A West runner-up Zachary Vance of Avery County and 4A West third-place finisher Alex Baker of Lake Norman during the season. His one loss came against an out-of-state wrestler at the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple in Asheville, where he finished third. First-round opponent: Aveon Newell (36-7) of Lexington (MW 4th)
NORTH LINCOLN (3)
Andrew Holden, Sr. 132 pounds (42-7, 27 pins). 2A Midwest Regional champion. Four-time state qualifier, was fifth in 2019. Scored a reverse with 15 seconds in the regional final to defeat Elijah Harris of Central Academy. The win avenged a loss by pin back in January. Six of his seven losses are against regional qualifiers, three of those regional champions. One of those champions is Foard’s Zane Birtchet, against whom he could meet in the semifinals. First-round opponent: Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (9-4) of East Burke (West 4th)
Joey Plyler, Soph. 170 pounds (43-7, 24 pins). 2A Midwest Regional champion. First-time state qualifier. Received a point for an opponent’s stall with 12 seconds left to win the regional final 3-2. In the second round, could meet Patton’s Kaleb Spann who defeated him in the Greyhound Classic at Statesville due to an injury. Decisioned Newton-Conover’s Cole Clark (2A West 2nd) 2-1 during the conference season and defeated St. Stephens Dorian Whitworth (3A West 4th) in January. First-round opponent: Will Lemons (36-10) of Thomasville (ME 4th)
Jorden Schlossman, Jr. 106 pounds (47-6, 27 pins). Fourth at 2A Midwest Regional. First-time qualifier. Has wins over North Gaston’s Caleb Haynes (3A West 2nd), West Lincoln’s Ti Phansook (2A West 4th) and South Caldwell’s Jonah McBurney (4A West 4th). All six losses came against state qualifiers. First-round opponent: Cameron Hinson (42-9) of Wheatmore (ME 1st)
WEST LINCOLN (7)
Canon Bridges, Jr. 152 pounds (31-1, 25 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Four-time state qualifier, runner-up in 2019 and third in 2018. Pinned all three wrestlers he faced in the regionals. Lost 3-2 in last year’s final when Bandys’ Colby Teague worked an escape at the end of regulation. Only loss this season is to a wrestler from Virginia. Won Mark Adams Holiday Classic in Cary and Indian Classic at St. Stephens. First-round opponent: Carlos Mize (41-5) of North Davidson (MW 4th)
Langston Hoffman, Jr. 120 pounds (35-5, 11 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, finished fourth in 2019. Blasted through the regionals with two tech falls, a pin and a major decision. Defeated Chris Kerley of South Iredell (3A MW 4th) to win St. Stephens Indian Classic. Lost to Cary’s Kobe Early (3A Mideast champ) in finals of Mark Adams Classic at Cary. Three of four in-state losses came against state qualifiers. First-round opponent: Seth Miller (31-14) of Wheatmore (ME 4th)
Chade Norman, Soph. 113 pounds (34-7, 18 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. After losing in the quarterfinals at regional, won the next four matches by pin. Defeated Foard’s Ian Willis (2A West 2nd) in the dual playoffs and East Burke’s Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (2A West 4th) during the season. Could face Willis in the semis. All seven losses are against state qualifiers, including four regional champions. First-round opponent: Javon White (31-7) Salisbury (MW 2nd)
Xander Pendergrass, Sr. 138 pounds (31-2, 22 pins). 2A West Regional champion. Three-time state qualifier, finished third in 2019. Enters the state tourney on a 25-match win streak. Lost to Bunker Hill’s Braden Guess (2A MW champion) in the finals of the St. Stephens Indian Classic, an opponent he could face in round two. Other loss was against Hough’s Justin Sanders (4A West champ). Won Mark Adams Classic, which included a win over Lumberton’s Kenson Sinclair (4A ME 3rd). First-round opponent: Will Flores (32-15) of Randlemann (ME 4th)
Ti Phansook, Sr. 106 pounds (16-6, 11 pins). Fourth at 2A West Regional. First-time state qualifier. Turned a No. 6 seed into a state berth. Won a 14-12 sudden-victory thriller over West Wilkes Riley Shaw at West Wilkes to get to the consolation semis, then decisioned No. 4 seed Jack Miller of Hendersonville to make the consolation finals and a trip to the state. Five of his six losses came against state qualifiers, three against regional champions. First-round opponent: Jacob Caldwell (44-7) of Croatan (East 1st)
Ricky Reynolds, Jr. 145 pounds (31-6, 26 pins). Third at 2A West Regional. Two-time state qualifier, finished fifth in 2018. Lost regional semifinal to West Caldwell’s Fredy Guardiola in overtime. Four of his six losses are to in-state wrestlers with all coming against state qualifiers, including two to regional champions and another to a runner-up. First-round opponent: Michael Dickens (38-4) of Ayden-Grifton (East 2nd)
Harley Scronce, Sr. 220 pounds (30-3, 21 pins). Runner-up at 2A West Regional. Three-time state qualifier, has not placed previously. Avenged conference loss to Newton-Conover’s Owen Clark with a pin in the regional semifinals. Edged Foard’s Mo McAfee 2-1 in dual playoffs. Won St. Stephens Indian Classic with a pin of Mooresville’s Ray Watson (4A West 3rd). First-round opponent: Linele Faison (23-5) of Clinton
