Cox Manufacturing in Hickory and Leathercraft Furniture in Conover were both the victims of fires Wednesday.
The fire started in the spray booth at Leathercraft Furniture, Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson said. The exact cause was unknown as of 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
One employee was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, Hinson said. No other injuries were reported.
Staley Keener, owner of Leathercraft Furniture, said the plant had been fire free until Wednesday. “We were very fortunate through the years,” he said.
Keener said the plant closed for a few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leathercraft reopened just a week ago.
Keener said his father helped to open the plant over 50 years ago. Keener started working at the plant in 1980.
Conover, Newton and Long View fire departments responded, as well as Catawba County EMS.
Cox Manufacturing fire
Hickory firefighters responded to a dustbin fire at Cox Manufacturing, an upholstery furniture company.
Hickory Fire Battalion Chief Barry Bailey said there were no injuries and the fire was confined to a dustbin outside the building.
Mark and Paula Romeo have owned Cox Manufacturing for 30 years.
Paula Romeo said they sent all employees home for the day but the plant would reopen Thursday.
Catawba County EMS also responded to the Cox Manufacturing fire.
