UPDATE: Rutherford volleyball team injured in bus wreck in McDowell

An activity bus from a Rutherford County charter school was traveling home Monday evening when the vehicle plunged over an embankment. Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including one person who was airlifted.
McDowell emergency officials said they were called out at 8:50 p.m. on Monday to N.C. 226 N. near the McDowell and Mitchell county line where an activity bus from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy had gone down a 30-foot embankment.
According to Master Trooper Rico Stephens of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the activity bus – occupied by players and coaches from the charter school’s volleyball team – was traveling south on NC 226 when it traveled off the road to the right and struck several large rocks and a tree. The bus then traveled down an embankment and came to a stop.
A total of 14 patients – including multiple players, two coaches and the bus driver – were extricated from the bus and transported to three area hospitals, officials said. One of the patients was airlifted by MAMA to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville.
All patients were classified as stable upon departure from the scene, officials said. Emergency crews from McDowell and Mitchell responded to the crash site.
According to a statement from TJCA Principal Dianna Bridges on the school’s website, most of the injured parties were able to return home, while five remained, two admitted to local hospitals and others still being evaluated for admission.
“I am sure our young ladies, coaches, and driver will have some difficult days ahead,” wrote Bridges. “Our TJ community is a very strong community, and I know that everyone will be supportive of these TJ family members in the days to come. We ask for your continued good thoughts and prayers for those affected by this accident.”
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to Stephens.