Kylie Felice Almstead

A missing Lincoln County teen was found in Catawba County, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's office

Kylie Felice Almstead, 16, had last been seen at her home on Asbury Church Road on Jan. 17, according to the release.

Detective M. Lookadoo of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found Almstead in Catawba County around noon Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.

