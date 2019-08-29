Kevin Roger Huffman, 57, of Hildebran, has been identified as the moped driver killed following two traffic collisions in Burke County Wednesday morning.
The crashes occurred at or near the intersection of Old N.C. 10 and Interstate 40 West.
Huffman was driving the moped east when he went through a red light and collided with a Chevrolet Equinox coming off the interstate, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Huffman was hit again by a Toyota 4Runner as he was lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Valdese, according to the release.
Jessica Salmon Frye, 39, of Hickory was the driver of the Chevrolet and Wanda Lee Nicholson, 69, of Morganton, was the driver of the Toyota.
Troopers were discussing the possibility of charges in the case with District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office as of Wednesday.
Master Trooper Jeffery Swagger said Thursday there was no update on possible charges in the crashes.
Nicholson had a green light at the time she struck Huffman, according to the release. The road was not well-lit and there was some fog in the area, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.