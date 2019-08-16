A seven-vehicle accident tied up traffic on Interstate 40 in Catawba County Friday afternoon.
Drivers were backed up from exit 135 in Claremont nearly to the Iredell County line as state troopers, firefighters and emergency workers sorted out the pileup.
One person was transported to the hospital. Claremont Fire Chief Bart Travis said it appeared there were no serious injuries.
C. W. Sloan of Greenville N.C. was driving one of the vehicles involved.
He said he saw brake lights ahead and began to slow. That’s when his vehicle was hit from behind, he said.
“I looked in my rearview mirror and cars were doing 180s,” he said. Sloan said it appeared to him the accident was avoidable if drivers would allow more distance between them and the car they are following.
Sloan and his wife were passing through Catawba County on the way to Cherokee for a country music show.