University Christian High School is excited to announce the hiring of Tiffany Brooks as head coach of the Barracudas’ volleyball program for fall 2020.
Brooks comes to University Christian with an extensive knowledge of volleyball and a decorated history in the sport.
Brooks played for current Lenoir-Rhyne head coach Shannon Hudson at Catawba Valley Community College from 2013-15, where she was a scholarship member of the Red Hawks’ program.
She moved to Lenoir-Rhyne in the fall of 2015 as a scholarship member of the Bears’ program under coach Dave Markland, graduating in 2017 with a degree in business management.
Since graduating from L-R, Brooks has remained active in volleyball as a coach with the highly successful Carolina Select Volleyball Club program.
“We feel Tiffany’s experience as a player and a coach combined with her familiarity with many of the UCHS players will make her a tremendous coach for our program,” University Christian athletic director Jeff Taylor said.
Brooks will follow Laci Goodson Rowe, who coached the Barracudas for the past two seasons and led them to a North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association “Elite Eight” appearance in 2018.
Rowe stepped away from coaching to pursue further advancement in her professional life.
“Laci was very successful at continuing the strong foundation our volleyball program had and developing players as athletes and also as good citizens,” said Taylor. We appreciate all her efforts and will always consider her part of the UCHS family.”
