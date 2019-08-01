University Christian High School students set two school records with scores on their 2019 Advanced Placement Tests, a press release from the school said.
Students set a school record with an average Advanced Placement (AP) score of 4.21 on a 1-5 scale and 95 percent of those who took an AP test scored a passing grade, according to the release.
“Our AP scores reflect the hard work of our students and the quality of our teaching staff,” Bill Unverfehrt, principal of University Christian High School, said in the release. “Our goal is for our students not just to get into the university of their choosing, but also to develop the skills to be successful in college and in life. Advanced Placement and college classes at University Christian High School are not for the select few. In this year’s graduating class, 65 percent of students took an AP class and 97 percent took a college course.”
The North Carolina average AP score was 2.68 with 3.0 and above as passing, the release said. All University Christian High School AP students are required to take the AP exam.