As people struggle under the impact of the coronavirus, Catawba County United Way is trying to help.
The nonprofit created a new emergency economic relief fund to give money to organizations that help individuals and families affected by COVID-19, according to a release from Catawba County United Way.
The fund is just starting and is donation-based, the release said.
The local United Way decided to start the fund as economic impacts of the virus grow, the release said. People are out of work or losing wages and tips due to business closures, children aren’t getting free and reduced-price food at schools and older people are without some community resources they rely on, the release said.
“This is our lane,” Catawba County United Way Executive Director Jennie Connor said in the release. “We are the hub of networking and have the ability to identify or create an opportunity to get important resources quickly and efficiently to the most vulnerable.”
The money from the fund will go to local community organizations, Catawba County United Way Director of Community Impact John Bailey said. Individuals cannot apply for help through the fund directly from the United Way.
United Way will prioritize programs providing aid to Catawba County residents affected by health, economic and social impacts caused by the virus, Bailey said.
To donate, visit www.ccunitedway.com/Covid-19-Emergency-Fund- donations.
