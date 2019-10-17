HICKORY - The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion of the UFO phenomena with local resident Mark Spencer. Spencer will give a presentation on the modern history of UFO sightings, the government connection with UFOs and alien encounters. Some of the topics and cases covered will include the Roswell Incident, Area 51 and abductions by aliens. During the presentation, he will add some of his own thoughts on the subject.
Spencer has lived in the Hickory area for more than 20 years. His fascination with UFO’s began in his elementary school years and has been a hobby for the last 40 years. Spencer has presented at paranormal conferences in 2009 and 2010. His presentation takes a skeptical look at UFO sightings.
Registration is not required for "UFO’s: Food for Thought." For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
