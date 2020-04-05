Two more cases of coronavirus in Catawba County were identified bringing the county’s total to 24 positive cases as of Sunday.
The county has attributed one death to COVID-19.
The number of negative test results remains at 339, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.
The county’s total case number is based on COVID-19 test results, according to the release. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.
Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible, the release stated.
Public Health is investigating confirmed cases to identify close contacts who may be affected, according to the release. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the CDC.
Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and is advising them on appropriate monitoring, testing, and additional protective measures on a case-by-case basis. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.
As of Sunday, there are a total of 2,585 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website. Thirty-one deaths have been reported across North Carolina.
