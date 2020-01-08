Two men from Taylorsville face drug-related charges after Alexander County Sheriff deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Wittenburg community on Monday.
According to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Caudle, Weitzel and Barnes responded to the area and located the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Friendship Church Road.
Caudle and Barnes followed the vehicle and stopped it near the intersection of U.S. 64 and Herman Road.
As the deputies attempted to make contact with the vehicle, Weitzel noticed a passenger attempting to hide drug paraphernalia, a pipe, according to the release.
John Paul Hammer, 46, of Taylorsville, and Todd Lee Hefner, 53, of Taylorsville were taken into custody and each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Hammer was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to the release. Hefner was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were given a $3,500 secured bond.
