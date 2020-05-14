NEWTON - United Church Homes and Services (UCHS), headquartered in Newton, announced the appointment of two new members to the organization’s senior leadership team. Joining the organization are John White and Tina McLeod.
White, formerly of Kettering, Ohio, will serve as the organization’s chief financial officer. McLeod, of Durham, will hold the position of chief marketing officer.
White comes to UCHS with 22 years of banking and finance experience. His most recent 15 years of employment he served at Ohio Masonic Home, a not-for-profit senior living organization. At Ohio Masonic Home, White held the positions of corporate director of treasury services and president of the Masonic Financial Assistance Corporation.
White holds a bachelor of science in agricultural business management from North Carolina State University. As CFO, White will be responsible for maintaining a culture of financial awareness and accountability to ensure the best use of the organization’s fiscal resources.
McLeod has more than 25 years of marketing and sales experience in the senior living industry. McLeod earned a master of business administration and a master of health administration from Pfeiffer University. As CMO, McLeod will provide guidance and leadership in all marketing and communications activities for the organization’s 11 programs throughout North Carolina and Virginia.
“We are elated to have John and Tina join our team. Both bring a wealth of expertise and proven leadership to UCHS,” said Lee Syria, president/CEO of UCHS. “These two professionals will help us continue to achieve our goals, accelerate our growth trajectory, and move our organization forward.”
United Church Homes & Services, a not-for-profit corporation located in Newton, operates three continuing care retirement communities, a PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), seven affordable senior housing communities across North Carolina and Virginia, and a child-care center. For additional information, contact Shaylyn Ladd at 465-8028 or visit www.uchas.org.
