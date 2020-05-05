Two vehicles collided when one crossed the center line on Old Shelby Road Monday afternoon. Both the drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2013 Nissan Maxima, driven by Kasi Nicole Benfield, 37, of Hickory was traveling north on Old Shelby Road near Hickory, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Benfield crossed the center line at a curve and hit a southbound 2003 Pontiac Montana, the release said.

The Pontiac was driven by Brenda Gilliam Evans, 68, of Connelly Springs. A passenger in the Pontiac, Sue Ann Howison, 83, of Hickory was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release stated that alcohol did not appear to be a contributing circumstance in the accident and no charges will be filed.

The road was closed for approximately three hours following the accident.

Recommended for you

Load comments