IMG_1286.jpg

Two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

A two-vehicle accident on Tate Boulevard sent one person to the hospital and closed a lane of traffic on one of Hickory's main thoroughfares Monday morning.

Hickory police officer Rob Helton said the accident should be cleared before noon.

Hickory police, Catawba County EMS workers and Hickory firefighters were on the scene.

