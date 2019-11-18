A two-vehicle accident on Tate Boulevard sent one person to the hospital and closed a lane of traffic on one of Hickory's main thoroughfares Monday morning.
Hickory police officer Rob Helton said the accident should be cleared before noon.
Hickory police, Catawba County EMS workers and Hickory firefighters were on the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.