Hickory primary

Voter Ron Craig leaves Lake View Baptist Church after casting the 49th vote of the day at that precinct.

 ROBERT C. REED

The 2019 Hickory primaries are nearly over and turnout has remained low. 

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 712 people had either cast a ballot on the primary day or voted early. 

Roughly 13,200 are eligible to vote in the Hickory primaries. 

All election totals are unofficial until canvassing. 

Those who have not yet voted will still have a chance to do so. The polls will be open until 7:30. 

The seats up in this year's primary are for the Hickory City Council seats in Wards 1,2 and 3. 

Only voters in live in those wards are eligible to vote in the primaries. Voters may only vote in the race for the ward where they live. 

