CATAWBA — Bandys made a pair of coaching moves official earlier this week, assigning Rob Bliss as its new head boys basketball coach and Candace Newman as its new head coach for girls tennis.
Bliss took over as principal at South Caldwell last October after a five-year stint as Maiden’s principal. His last coaching job was at Fred T. Foard, where he led the Tigers’ boys squad to a 53-28 record and three state playoff appearances from 2011-14.
After beginning his head coaching career with three years at Brevard in the late 1990s, Bliss also coached East Burke and West Henderson for a total of 12 seasons prior to his time at Foard. A 1985 graduate of East Burke who played collegiate basketball at UNC Asheville and Appalachian State, Bliss will also teach social studies at Bandys.
Matt Oaks was the most recent head coach for the Trojans, serving in an interim capacity as they went 8-17 overall and 3-11 in South Fork 2A Conference play this past season. He replaced Adam Dutka, who coached Bandys for four seasons.
“Coach Bliss brings years of experience, a passionate commitment to on- and off-court achievement, and an award-winning track record of success at the high school level,” Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson said. “The hiring of Rob Bliss marks a new day for the Bandys men’s basketball program. On behalf of the Bandys athletic department, we are delighted to have him aboard and look forward to his positive influence in our school and community.”
As for Newman, she was approved as a non-faculty head coach for the Trojans’ girls tennis team, replacing Irma Bedford. Bedford had coached Bandys since 2018.
“We look forward to bringing Coach Newman’s expertise to our tennis program and are confident our Lady Trojans tennis team will be in great hands moving forward,” said Harbinson of Newman, who is the current president of the Parent-Teacher-Student Organization at Bandys and has a strong background in tennis.
A resident of Sherrill’s Ford, Newman is actively involved in serving and volunteering in the community.
