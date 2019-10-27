I got an email from Rachael Woodard of Connelly Springs. She wanted to state her case for returning to traditional trick-or-treating — the door-to-door sort of candy-collecting fun that used to be the only way a costume clad kid could end an evening with enough sweets to keep her happy for weeks.
Now there’s trunk-or-treating, which usually takes place in a church or school parking lot where cars with decorated, candy-filled trunks line up; autumn festivals; and business-to-business confection gathering.
Rachael, a Michigander by birth, isn’t knocking the newer ways to enjoy fright night. We all know that for various reasons — maybe safety or time constraints — parents might prefer taking their little ones to a trunk-or-treat session on church grounds, and that’s OK. But maybe parents should consider some of the positives of neighborhood door-to-door candy stockpiling. Rachael wanted to share some of those positives.
Let’s start with one of her points that I especially liked because I don’t think there are many things more important than infusing a little joy into the lives of older folks. Rachael pointed out that there are people, particularly some who hold membership in the senior citizen category, who get as much pleasure from the trick-or-treating process as the trick-or-treaters themselves.
For as long as the homeowner wants to leave the lights on, he can enjoy hour after hour of laughter and conversation as children make their way to the front door, followed by the doorbell ringing or light knocking, and then the surprise of opening the door and seeing what sorts of characters have come calling. There’s smiling or maybe shyness. Possibly there’s conversation to be enjoyed or the lovely sound of a small child expressing gratitude.
Connected to the first argument is the trouble that some people go to in their front yards. They decorate whole-heartedly, and they want children to come and enjoy the spooky spectacles. Rachael said her mother-in-law is one of those people. “She loves Halloween,” said Rachael, explaining that it was her mother-in-law’s yearly disappointment that only one or two children arrived on her doorstep that sparked Rachael’s passion for wanting the old-fashioned sort of trick-or-treating to return. “She wants to see the children in costumes and meet their parents,” said Rachael.
Another point: Door-to-door trick-or-treating is good exercise. I recall my childhood Halloween nights as acting like plug-in chargers for my legs. Just the thought of all that candy filled me with hours of endless energy. One more house, one more street, maybe one more neighborhood. Lots of walking but worth every step.
Third point: It’s a chance to explore the community and get to know one’s neighbors. As Rachael suggested, “It doesn’t happen a lot these days. People spend more time on social media than with neighbors.”
Fourth: For children, there’s something extra fun about being out after dark, and if trick-or-treating is going to take place in a neighborhood, it’s the perfect opportunity for parents to teach and model safety measures that anyone of any age must take when he or she is going to be out and about after the sun goes down — namely, wearing reflective clothing and carrying items that light up. The bonus is that such lessons have carry-over power, hopefully teaching kids always to make sure they can be seen when they’re outside at night regardless of the reason.
Fifth: Inclusivity. No one should have to miss out on Halloween fun because she has a problem with large crowds, such as exist at trunk-or-treating events, or because she is physically unable to go trick-or-treating. If there are neighbors willing to answer their doors and distribute candy, a child who doesn’t handle large groups well can go door-to-door and enjoy a more comfortable evening of being in the presence of just one or two other people at a time.
For those who are housebound but can make it — maybe with help — to the front door, there’s still much happiness to experience if lots of little dressed-up guests stop by.
Sixth: Manners. Just as parents need to teach safety, they also should educate their young to be well mannered, and Halloween is a good time to put “thank you” into practice. Rachael, who was a trick-or-treater in the 1990s, said she always added “please” when she said “trick-or-treat” and sang out a “thank you” as she raced toward another house.
Rachael understands that there are people who are afraid of old-fashioned trick-or-treating. For one, they’re concerned that their children will be given candy that’s been tampered with. Rachael called the situation “the razor blades in apples thing” and advised that through research, one will discover that stories about strangers distributing tainted candy simply aren’t based in fact.
That doesn’t mean that a parent shouldn’t carefully examine his children’s candy accumulation before allowing them to eat it, but it does mean that people shouldn’t let tales that get blown out of proportion due to social media — media in general — stop them from enjoying life.
Rachael offered a great idea for neighborhoods — that they develop or, if they’re already available, use community apps to share a variety of Halloween-related information. Some examples include stating whether or not a family’s children will be trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, assembling a group to go door-to-door together, letting trick-or-treaters know which homeowners will and which will not be distributing candy, listing homes where allergen-free treats will be available, and posting warnings of various kinds: barking dogs, scary Halloween decorations or sounds, lots of steps to the front door, etc.
For Rachael, it all boils down to creating great Halloween memories. She believes the best ones are made when kids participate in traditional trick-or-treating practices. Rachael said that as a child she loved the day so much that even a Midwest snowstorm couldn’t stop her. She’d simply pull on a heavy coat over her costume and start knocking.
“The farther we’ve gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we’ve come to need Halloween.” — Paula Guran in October Dreams: A Celebration of Halloween
