Catawba County Public Health reported two more people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered bringing the total to 38.
A total of 60 people have been confirmed with the virus in the county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 11,664 COVID-19 cases across 99 counties in the state.
In North Carolina there have been 422 deaths, and 475 individuals are currently hospitalized, according to the state website.
