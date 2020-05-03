5e99d46b03692.image.jpg

Catawba County Public Health reported two more people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered bringing the total to 38.

A total of 60 people have been confirmed with the virus in the county.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported at least 11,664 COVID-19 cases across 99 counties in the state.

In North Carolina there have been 422 deaths, and 475 individuals are currently hospitalized, according to the state website.

