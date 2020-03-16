Empty Shelves

The shelves for toilet paper and paper towels were bare in the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 70 Monday morning. The stock of cleaning supplies was also running low. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Hickory has not been immune to the rush on supplies seen across the country in light of concerns over the coronavirus.

Shelves in stores across the city were well-stocked with a variety of goods, but supplies of items like cleaning products, bottled water and bread were running low at various places.

There was one constant: the absence of toilet paper.

At the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 70, the Lowes Foods on 14th Avenue NE, Food Lion on N. Center Street and Publix, the supplies of toilet paper were depleted or nearly depleted on Monday morning.

An employee at Walmart said they get new supplies daily but the new supplies are purchased as soon as they arrive.

Employees at the other stores said similar things. Each store had a differing timeline on when the shelves would be restocked.

A Lowes employee said Monday morning that more supplies were expected later in the day, adding that the store usually gets the supplies on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

At Food Lion, an employee said they got supplies every other day and the last came on Sunday. A stocker at Publix said they expect to get more on Wednesday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments