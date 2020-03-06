When it was announced in April 2018 that Sylvia White would return as Newton-Conover’s girls basketball coach, she had already met with the team. The goals set forth in that assembly have played a part in the Red Devils’ success and they are now one game away from a chance to play for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state title.
Newton-Conover (28-2), seeded third in the West, will take on top-seeded Salisbury (29-1) in the West Regional today at noon at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. The winner will play the East Regional winner between No. 1 Farmville Central (24-3) and No. 3 Kinston (27-3). That game tips at 4 p.m. at East Carolina University’s Minges Coliseum.
In 2018, White met with a group that came off a 17-11 season that ended in a first-round loss in the playoffs. She inherited 6-foot-3 center Chyna Cornwell, who as a sophomore already dominated the paint offensively and defensively. Yet, the Red Devils were a one-trick pony that saw Cornwell score a lot, but get little help on the offensive end to open up the floor for her. For White and her staff, the future success of the program depended on two goals: become a team and get better every day.
“A lot of times, when you have a player that is as dominant as Chyna, you’re not a team,” said White. “If you see in our locker room, we’ve got a quote that says, ‘Championships are won by great teams, not by great players.’”
Following a 1-4 start in 2018-19, the team reversed course and won 24 straight before losing in the third round to East Burke. In that game, Cornwell picked up a second foul midway through the second quarter. What was an eight-point lead for the Red Devils eventually turned into a 21-point loss.
White continued to preach the two main goals she laid out in the first meeting back in 2018. The patient teaching has provided dividends. At over 26 points and 16 rebounds per game, Cornwell, who signed to play collegiately at Rutgers, is still the main cog. However, she has a vastly improved supporting cast.
“Grace Loftin (6-foot junior) has stepped up amazingly,” White said. “(Jahlea) Peters and (Aaliah) Walton, they’re solid but deadly, as far as things go. Then you throw in a freshman.”
The freshman is point guard Cassidy Geddes, who took over the starting role in early January. Newton-Conover has won 20 straight since that change.
However, White’s belief in being a team is not limited to the players on the floor, and that could play a role in future successes as well. She said the bench players have major responsibilities as well.
“We brought up four JVs to go with us,” White explained. “We were very honest with them and told them they may not play a minute. Their job is to be here and be a cheerleader and to look and learn, and to be a part of the team and what that means.”
Cornwell said that the goal of being a team has played a big role in the Red Devils’ success. And it will have to continue if the team is to keep playing.
“We have to get better as a team,” said Cornwell. “Because everyone on this team contributes and has a big role on this team and we need everyone to win.”
The Red Devils’ belief in the team played a big role in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal win over East Burke. While Cornwell had 28 points and 21 rebounds, other players had key moments in the overtime win. Loftin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Walton made the game-tying layup to send the game into overtime, then took over the reins of the offense after Geddes fouled out.
“I can tell you I went straight to Walton,” said White after Geddes fouled out. “And I looked her in the eyes and I told her to get ready to run it.”
Peters, Loftin and Cornwell all made free throws down the stretch. White was also effusive in her praise of Nalece Duncan, who came off the bench to make defensive stops.
“She hadn’t played in a while,” said White of Duncan. “But defensively, she gives us what I need. I knew she would come in and step up against a bigger kid, even though she’s smaller, but she’s quicker and she makes adjustments to that.”
As Newton-Conover plays today, the concept of getting better every day is also paying off. It has been the tone of the season, even as it often dominated opponents. She said that at times, the Red Devils’ practices are more difficult than what they face in a game.
“The second week in conference we’re pushing blood and guts at practice, knowing that we probably don’t have to do that to win this week,” said White. “But we do that now to win later and I think our kids understand that.”
ABOUT SALISBURY:
Like the Red Devils, the Hornets exacted a measure of revenge from the previous year when they defeated No. 4 Forbush 59-54 on Wednesday. This is their first regional since 2011, when the Hornets went on to capture the third of three straight 2A titles. Salisbury advanced to the 2010 and 2011 championship games with West final wins over Newton-Conover.
Coach Lakai Bruce took over the team in 2014-15 and has slowly built the program back after Salisbury went 5-19 his first season. The Hornets won the Central Carolina 2A Conference and come into today’s game with a 21-game winning streak. They are led by a talented guard duo of freshman Kyla Bryant (12.8 points per game) and senior Anayai Fulson (12.1 ppg, 4 assists per game). Sophomore Rachel McCullough and Bryant lead the team with 48 and 41 3-pointers, respectively. As a team, Salisbury has struggled from the free-throw line, making just 55%. Similar to East Burke, the Hornets grind out wins with defense, allowing an average of 33 points a game. Salisbury has allowed over 40 points seven times, more than 50 twice, with 60 the high mark of the year in its only loss to West Rowan.
OTHER AREA REGIONALS:
3A Girls
No. 1 Freedom (29-0) vs. No. 2 Southeast Guilford (29-1), Shuford Gym, Lenoir-Rhyne, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom continued to steamroll through playoff opponents on Tuesday with a 75-49 victory over No. 5 Enka. The Patriots have defeated their first four opponents by an average margin of over 37 points a game. They are led by seniors Josie Hise and Blaikley Crooks, both of whom average over 15 points per game. Crooks leads the team with over eight rebounds a game. As a team, Freedom shares the ball well, averaging 16.5 assists a game. Freedom is in its second straight regional final and the fourth in seven seasons. The Patriots last advanced to the finals in 2016 when they won the 3A title.
Southeast Guilford is the defending 3A state champion. A year ago, the Falcons came out of the East regional to win the title, but the geography split of playoff teams put them in the West this season. Southeast Guilford defeated No. 3 Cuthbertson 53-50 on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Next up: East No. 3 E.E. Smith (30-1) or No. 5 Jacksonville (24-3).
3A BOYS
No. 3 Freedom (28-1) vs. No. 5 Hunter Huss (26-4), Shuford Gym, Lenoir-Rhyne, 6:45 p.m.
Freedom overcame a 10-point deficit after three quarters to defeat No. 10 Weddington 67-64 on Tuesday. The Patriots’ win came when Ben Tolbert hit a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left to provide the winning margin. This is Freedom’s third regional in seven years and it is looking to get back to the finals for the first time since winning the 3A title in 2014.
Like Freedom, Huss survived a third-quarter deficit to defeat No. 9 Ben L. Smith 63-59 on Tuesday. The Huskies last played in the 3A title game in 2011, winning the program’s third title that season.
Next up: East No. 1 Westover (29-0) or No. 3 Northwood (27-2).
