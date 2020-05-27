TIME TO CELEBRATE: State champion Red Devils to be honored Thursday

NEWTON — The City of Newton and the City of Conover will honor the state champion Newton-Conover girls basketball team during a celebration today.
The celebration will begin at noon with an escort from the recreation center in Newton to the Norman B. Coley Amphitheatre in Conover. The public is invited to attend the presentation of a joint resolution honoring the team’s accomplishment at the amphitheater. Light refreshments will be served.
The Red Devils were named state 2A co-champions for the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 29-2. Team members include Chyna Cornwell, Mackenzie Johnson, Jahlea Peters, Aaliah Walton, Nalece Duncan, Jaelyn Hayes, Grace Loftin, Mia Powell, Cassidy Geddes, Monet Wilson, Hannah Watkins, Lizzy Duncan, Emma Fox and Lexi Martin. The scorekeeper is Maddie Barrymore. The team is managed by Karlee Davis and filmed by Brandon Geddes. The team is coached by Sylvia White, Colton Medlin, Tasha Redmon, Jennifer Canrobert and Tasha Herman.
“We are so proud of how our Lady Red Devils have represented our community over the past season,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I congratulate them on bringing home the state championship and wish them all the best in the future.”
“We are so proud of our N.C. 2A champion Lady Red Devils,” Conover Mayor Lee Moritz added. “Coach White and her staff did a remarkable job instilling in these players a ‘never quit’ mentality throughout this remarkable season. The City of Conover adds our congratulations to each one of you. Go Big Red!”
For more information about athletics at Newton-Conover City Schools, visit www.newton-conover.org.
