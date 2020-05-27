TIME TO CELEBRATE: State champion Red Devils to be honored Thursday
0 comments
top story

TIME TO CELEBRATE: State champion Red Devils to be honored Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Newton-Conover girls basketball

In this file photo from Saturday, March 7, the Newton-Conover girls basketball team celebrates its 65-53 win over Salisbury in the 2A West Regional championship at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex. After recently being named 2A state co-champions, the Red Devils will be honored by the City of Newton and the City of Conover during a celebration today.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

NEWTON — The City of Newton and the City of Conover will honor the state champion Newton-Conover girls basketball team during a celebration today.

The celebration will begin at noon with an escort from the recreation center in Newton to the Norman B. Coley Amphitheatre in Conover. The public is invited to attend the presentation of a joint resolution honoring the team’s accomplishment at the amphitheater. Light refreshments will be served.

The Red Devils were named state 2A co-champions for the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 29-2. Team members include Chyna Cornwell, Mackenzie Johnson, Jahlea Peters, Aaliah Walton, Nalece Duncan, Jaelyn Hayes, Grace Loftin, Mia Powell, Cassidy Geddes, Monet Wilson, Hannah Watkins, Lizzy Duncan, Emma Fox and Lexi Martin. The scorekeeper is Maddie Barrymore. The team is managed by Karlee Davis and filmed by Brandon Geddes. The team is coached by Sylvia White, Colton Medlin, Tasha Redmon, Jennifer Canrobert and Tasha Herman.

“We are so proud of how our Lady Red Devils have represented our community over the past season,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I congratulate them on bringing home the state championship and wish them all the best in the future.”

“We are so proud of our N.C. 2A champion Lady Red Devils,” Conover Mayor Lee Moritz added. “Coach White and her staff did a remarkable job instilling in these players a ‘never quit’ mentality throughout this remarkable season. The City of Conover adds our congratulations to each one of you. Go Big Red!”

For more information about athletics at Newton-Conover City Schools, visit www.newton-conover.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News