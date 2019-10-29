NEWTON — On paper, it appeared that West No. 1 seed Fred T. Foard got a tough break when it had to host 17th seed East Lincoln in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state volleyball playoffs. The final rankings released by MaxPreps.com had Foard at No. 1 in the 2A classification and the Mustangs at 12th, making it the only matchup between two top-12 teams in the state.
On the court, however, Foard needed less than an hour to prove it was the superior team in a 3-0 sweep of the Mustangs, taking the three sets 25-11, 25-11, 25-13.
The Tigers (28-1) advanced to Thursday’s third round when they will host No. 8 R-S Central (19-8). The Hilltoppers advanced after they swept Wilkes Central on Tuesday. The winner on Thursday will play in Saturday’s quarterfinals against either No. 5 South Rowan or No. 20 West Stokes.
The win improved Foard’s record against 2019 playoff teams to 21-1 this season. The Tigers have won 25 matches by a sweep including 18 against playoff teams, seven against those that reached Tuesday’s second round.
The tone of Tuesday’s match was set from the start when the Tigers' back line frustrated the Mustangs' hitters on kill attempts. Particularly effective were Michelle Thao and libero Dara Shaffer, both of which came up with big early digs. Looking for holes, East Lincoln (17-5) found none and the first three points for Foard came when kill attempts went off target.
“Our defense is definitely one of our strong points,” said Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi. “They have the mentality of, 'you’re not going to score on me. I’m going to get every ball up.'”
Two net violations helped the Mustangs get even and the teams battled to a 5-5 tie. From there, it was nearly all Foard. Four aces, three by Thao and another by Sarah Lingle, keyed a 12-1 run and forced the Mustangs to use both timeouts to try and stop the Tigers momentum. Megan Dorsey added two kills and Haley Johnston added an ace to close out the set. East Lincoln hurt its own cause with 11 errors, four of them unforced.
“We were excited to come in here and play today, coming off the win on Saturday,” Lombardi said. “A couple of errors here and there and that will get your momentum going when the other team is making mistakes. My team, they found a way to score and it was working.”
A versatile attack was the story for Foard in set two as seven different players put down points. Showing her own versatility, Thao proved she was adept on the front line as well with four of her five kills in the set to help build a 13-3 lead.
“She’s just a really good on-the-court leader,” Lombardi said of Thao. “You just don’t see a short person — she’s 5-5 maybe — she can smack the ball and jump. She’s does a really great job on the back line, stepping up and doing her job. She gets everyone motivated.”
Dorsey added two kills early in the set with Martina Foster showing a powerful stroke in the middle with four points. Lingle put down a pair of kills on the right side and also dished out five assists in the set. Johnston was also an effective setter during the second set with six assists while adding a tap for a point to make it 21-9 before the Tigers put the set away.
“Any person that is out there, offense or defense,” said Lombardi of her team’s versatility, “we’ve got a lot of options. That’s what makes us so diverse. We have a lot of different options to go to and it’s up to the setters to make a decision.”
The Mustangs never led in the match and scored three consecutive points just three times, and just once offensively. Trailing 10-4 in the third set, East Lincoln got a tap from Peyton Crates, a kill from Maddy Gartland and a block by Ally Royster to get within 10-6. But the run ended on a serve into the net and Thao responded with an ace to put Foard back in control. Back-to-back hitting errors got East Lincoln within 16-12, but five straight hitting errors pushed the Tigers' lead to 10 and a net violation closed out the match. Dorsey led Foard with three kills in the final set.
