NEWTON — When a squad as talented as the Fred T. Foard volleyball team begins a season, it has several goals in mind. One of those goals is to win a regular-season conference championship, which the Tigers did courtesy of a 14-0 record in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
Another major objective is collecting a conference tournament title, which Foard did on Wednesday night at Jerry Copas Gymnasium. The Tigers swept their third match in as many nights, defeating Patton 25-15, 25-10 and 25-20 to repeat as Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament champions.
“I’ve been saying since conference got over last week, this is kind of the ‘pre’ before we get into playoffs so we’ve really got to find momentum, we’ve got to gel as a team, we’ve got to find it because in the playoffs it’s win or go home,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “So we’ve got to practice tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday, and it’s got to prepare us for Saturday.
“… We’ve got to start with our energy now, start with momentum, start with doing the little things,” she added. “And I think my team really stepped up tonight and did what they were supposed to do and really took it to them those first two sets. I shifted up the lineup a little bit, but they still did exactly what I wanted them to and I think that’s great for us moving forward.”
Top-seeded Foard (26-1) garnered the first point of the night before the second-seeded Panthers tied things with the next point. The Tigers responded with four points in a row including a Sierra Ward block and a Michelle Thao kill, but Patton’s Ella Gragg halted the run with a tip. However, Foard answered with four of the next five points as Martina Foster registered two kills, Thao added one and Haley Johnston executed a successful push to extend the hosts’ lead to six at 9-3.
After a kill from Ashlyn Castle got the Panthers (20-6) back on the board, Patton remained within striking distance over the next several minutes before Foard pulled away late. Thao had two more kills and a tip down the stretch, while Ward also had a kill to go with a set-ending ace from Megan Dorsey that gave the Tigers a 10-point set victory.
The visitors built a 4-3 advantage early in the second set on the strength of a kill from Gragg and an ace from Danielle Wojcik, but a 16-2 spurt allowed the Tigers to take complete control. Sarah Lingle gave Foard its second ace of the contest during the run and Thao also had one, while Dorsey added four kills to go with a Ward kill, a Martina Foster tip and a Lingle push as the Tigers raced to a 19-6 lead. Patton tried to rally late, but the deficit was ultimately too large as Foard recorded its final two points on a tip from Jamianne Foster and a kill from Ward to capture a 15-point set win.
The Panthers wouldn’t go down without a fight, as the third set was the closest of the night. It didn’t appear that was going to be the case as Foard surged ahead immediately and built a nice cushion, but Patton got several kills from Ella Gragg to go with an ace from Izora Gragg and a big point from Castle as it cut a once nine-point deficit down to three at 23-20. The Tigers had enough to put the Panthers away, though, as a Dorsey kill and a shot that went long allowed Foard to celebrate another conference tournament title.
“I feel really honored to be a big part of this team,” said Foard’s Dara Shaffer, who was named tournament MVP after registering 13 digs in the championship match. “I love this team, we just get along so well and it’s just so fun playing with them on the court. … It’s very rewarding (to be named tournament MVP) because I’ve been working hard this year, it’s my senior year.
“It’s definitely fun,” she added of playing alongside such talented teammates. “It brings you more pressure because all of them expect more out of you just as they do with themselves.”
The Tigers’ Dorsey and Thao also landed on the all-tournament team, while Patton’s Castle and Ella Gragg were selected to the squad as well. Gragg also earned conference player of the year honors, with the Panthers’ Cindy Powell collecting conference coach of the year recognition. The remaining members of the all-conference team will be released when all Northwestern Foothills 2A teams finish their state playoff runs.
Others on the all-tournament team included West Caldwell’s Cambria Crisp, Hibriten’s Danielle Muniz, Bunker Hill’s Bailee Hamlett, Draughn’s Maddie Nelson, East Burke’s Riley Haas and West Iredell’s Addison Gallyon.
“Dara is a huge part of our team, and I think sometimes defense goes under the radar a little,” said Lombardi of Shaffer. “We don’t think about it because we always see the big hitters … but I think she’s deserving of that position. We can’t run anything if Dara’s defense in general is not passing, and Dara’s done a really good job overall this whole season. She just really molds our defense and I think a lot of girls just really appreciate her on this team.”
Both teams return to action on Saturday when they host 2A state playoff matches. The brackets are set to be released on Thursday.
“I want to say it’s an edge and I hope it is,” said Lombardi of having home-court advantage in the playoffs. “We were ranked number one last year and we got to that fourth round and it kind of stings talking about it (the Tigers lost to West Davidson at home in last year’s fourth round), but with being ranked number one or whatever we are, being at home has got to be some motivation, some momentum for us.
“It also gets a huge target on our back,” she continued. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to take down a number one team? So I think my team is gonna get in this different mindset that we’re gonna take it. I think we definitely have the potential to make it there, our mind’s just got to be on it.”
