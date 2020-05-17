Catawba County Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases in the county on Sunday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 104, with 50 individuals recovering, 1,188 negative test results and two deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health’s website.

The state total of COVID-19 cases is 18,512 as of Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.

The statewide impact of the virus is 493 patients currently hospitalized and 659 deaths, according to the website.

