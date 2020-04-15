The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests connected to multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred over the last month, according to a press release.
Vehicles broken into were in the Sugar Loaf Community on March 14 and 15, Richey Road in the Bethlehem Community on April 6 and 7 and Crouch Road in Taylorsville on April 10 and 11, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler James Angel, 24, of Conover was arrested and charged on April 14. He was located at a residence off of Allendale Lane near Millersville Road in Taylorsville.
Angel ran from officers and Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies pursued and arrested him near Millersville Road, according to the release.
Angel was charged with 17 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle with 11 counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was also charged with three counts of larceny of firearm.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office notified the Taylorsville Police Department that a series of car break-ins in Catawba County led to a stolen credit card from one of the vehicles being used at the Walmart store in Taylorsville, according to the release. The suspects were identified as Angel and Brittany Shea Rector, 33, of Taylorsville.
Rector was charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle with four counts of misdemeanor larceny, four counts of attempted misdemeanor larceny and three counts of larceny of firearm. Rector was also charged with felony attempt to obtain property by false pretense.
Also charged in connection with this case is Kenneth Shane Dingess, 31, of Hiddenite. Dingess was charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle with four counts of misdemeanor larceny, four counts of attempted misdemeanor larceny and three counts of larceny of firearm.
Dingess is also being held on charges from Taylorsville Police Department.
Angel was jailed on an $800,000 secured bond. Rector received a $280,000 secured bond. The bond for Dingess was set at $400,000.
All are being held at the Alexander County Detention Center.
Angel is being investigated by various other agencies, including Taylorsville Police Department, Conover Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation that has been continuing for approximately one month across different areas of Alexander County, as well as inside the Taylorsville City Limits, the release stated. This has been a joint operation between Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department.
