A Brian Center resident in Hickory has died from COVID-19 complications, according to a release from Catawba County.
The victim was described as a person in their early-70s with underlying health conditions who lived at the Brian Center in Viewmont.
No additional details were given about the victim. The resident is the third person to die as a result of the virus.
“This is unfortunate and difficult news for our community,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said via the release. “Our sympathies are with the family members and friends affected by this loss.” On Friday, the state reported an outbreak at the Viewmont Brian Center that included a staff member and two residents.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Catawba County rose to 121 cases Tuesday, up 10 cases from the day before, according to data posted by the county Tuesday.
That figure represents lab-confirmed cases and does necessarily reflect the prevalence of the disease in the community since people who have the disease may not have been tested for it.
Since Sunday, the county has experienced its largest two-day growth in number of confirmed cases, with 17 new confirmed cases reported in that span.
The number of people who recovered from the disease stood at 50 as of Tuesday. Three deaths in the county have been associated with the disease and six people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
The county has received more than 1,600 negative test results.
Here’s a look at the latest data for surrounding counties and the state as a whole:
Alexander County
Alexander County reported seven new cases on Monday, bringing their total of active cases to 12.
Four of those seven new cases are linked to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Wilkes County. One person is hospitalized with the virus while the 11 others are recovering at home.
Ten people have recovered from the virus in Alexander County.
Burke County
Burke County reported 211 confirmed cases Tuesday, up 8 cases from Monday.
Caldwell County
The number of confirmed cases in Caldwell County was 86 on Tuesday, unchanged from the day before.
The number of tests conducted grew from 2,332 Monday to 2,415 Tuesday.
North Carolina
The number of confirmed cases in the state stood at 19,700 Tuesday, an increase of nearly 700 from Monday.
The number of deaths linked to the virus rose from 661 Monday to 691 Tuesday.
While both positive cases and deaths rose, so did the number of tests completed. The state reported 255,755 finished tests Monday. On Tuesday, the number of completed tests was just over 265,000.
The number of hospitalized grew from 511 Monday to 585 Tuesday.
