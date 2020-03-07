BY MARY CANROBERT
The Newton-Conover High School women’s basketball team plays Salisbury High’s team at noon today with a state title game berth on the line.
I wish I could predict a Newton-Conover victory. I’m a NCHS alumnus, after all. I do know that in the fourth round of state playoffs on March 3, Newton-Conover managed a nail-biting win in overtime against East Burke, allowing the Red Devils to advance in the 2020 Women’s Basketball Championships — 2A tournament.
Led by Coach Sylvia White, the team has proven over and over just how good it is. Among the players is a freshman starting point guard named Cassidy Geddes. Notice I wrote “freshman.” Cassidy’s only 15. Her parents are Cindy and Leonard Geddes. I’ve known the couple for years. First in the early 2000s when I taught in the same school in which Cindy was a teacher, and then when I became Leonard’s editor. He’s the founder of an education-related endeavor known as The LearnWell Projects, one that requires that he write blogs and website articles, design online as well as seated classes, and so forth.
I’ll speak more about Leonard’s venture in a moment. Let me just say that what he does is related to Cassidy’s dynamic — and very mindful — court presence.
First, a little about the 15-year-old, who’s been playing basketball for years and hopes to continue doing so through college. Leonard said Cassidy tried various sports and excelled at all of them, so much so that NCHS’s varsity soccer coach asked her to join the team. Instead, Cassidy has stuck with her favorite, basketball, including playing on a travel team known as the I-40 Elite when she’s not giving it her all for Newton-Conover. Leonard’s an I-40 Elite assistant coach.
Being a young, if not the youngest, player on a team is nothing new for Cassidy, who played on Newton-Conover Middle School’s team when she was in sixth grade. Though sixth-graders can earn spots on the basketball team, they seldom get on the court. Cassidy did.
She explained, “I went up to the [middle school] coach, and I asked her what I could do to start and play on the team, and she told me that sixth-graders on the team didn’t really play, and there was nothing I could really do about it.”
More determined than ever, Cassidy “worked hard in practice, and it showed that I was better than some of the starters,” she shared. By the second game of the season, she was starting. In seventh grade, her team won the conference and conference tournament. The next year, Cassidy scored a career high 40 points during a game.
Now a starting freshman, Cassidy’s accepted by her fellow Lady Red Devils, some of whom are three grades ahead of her. “They’re very supportive,” she said. “They’re all my friends.”
As suggested above, my interest in Cassidy’s athletic prowess is related to her dad’s vast knowledge about the brain, how it learns, and how it can be trained to learn more deeply — the sort of cognitive functioning required to excel on the university level. My great admiration for athletes is more about their minds than their physical abilities, though the latter is certainly worth appreciation. As Cassidy stated, “The physical ability is what makes a good player, but the mental game is what sets apart the great players from the good ones.”
As a point guard, explained Cassidy, “you have to understand what you need to do and what the people on my team need to do and more importantly, what the other team is trying to do to us.” It’s about making the other team adjust to what your team is doing “until they’re out of their game,” said Cassidy.
In Newton-Conover’s Feb. 29 win against Shelby High, “I could conceptually tell what Shelby was trying to achieve in their plays,” she stated, using a word borrowed from her dad’s LearnWell Projects.
The ability to conceptualize means you can “mentally picture all of the different scenarios that could play out in a situation,” said Leonard, adding that “conceptual skills are tremendous critical thinking skills.” So, for example, you the basketball player, determine the opposing team’s number one option, and then by way of conceptualization decide the best way “to take that option away from them,” said Leonard.
Here’s where the acuity of athletes can shine even more brightly than that of classroom brainiacs. “In sports, it’s harder because you have an opponent trying to stop you, and you have a very limited time,” said Leonard.
Think fast, in other words, really, really fast.
“In running a play,” said Cassidy, “I have to be able to picture the play developing before it actually does develop, so I know what to expect.”
Leonard suggested that the greatest athletes do the same: “Tiger Woods said, ‘I see six ways to make that shot.’ Wayne Gretzky said, ‘I skate to where the puck’s going to be, not where it was.’”
Before starting The LearnWell Projects, Leonard was associate dean of students at Lenoir-Rhyne University. In 2011, he launched a student-athlete study hall program to improve their academic performance. It was so successful that the athletes’ grade point averages were higher than those of any other school in L-R’s conference. “I helped them unlock the thinking skills they used in their sports and apply them to their academic lives,” said Leonard.
Also at L-R, Leonard began working with students who’d done well in high school but weren’t making the grades in college no matter how hard they tried. He realized they lacked critical thinking skills and set about to facilitate their development. “Kids can memorize content,” he said, “but they’re not using a wide range of thinking skills to produce the conceptual knowledge that they’re really being graded on.”
Leonard suggested that high schools tend “to give kids recipes, but they don’t teach them how to cook.”
Again, his success was clear and swift, which led to invitations to speak at national conferences and other universities.
In 2015, Leonard created The LearnWell Projects “to make learning more visible, manageable, and effective, especially on college campuses,” he described. Since then, he’s worked with dozens of institutions in the United States and Canada, training tutors and faculty and working directly with students. Soon, he’ll meet with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to share his techniques.
Before then, though, he’ll either be rooting loudly for Cassidy and the Lady Red Devils when they play for the state title — assuming they defeat Salisbury (all fingers and toes crossed) — or he’ll be on the road with his daughter as she continues to hone both her physical and conceptual skills as a member of the I-40 Elite.
Either way, we’ll see Cassidy in action again next year at NCHS, and we’ll know that she and her fellow Lady Red Devils are using much more than toned muscles and fancy moves; they’ll be using their heads.
