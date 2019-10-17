Public Observing at Lucile Miller Observatory
The Observatory will be open for another public observing with the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring their telescopes if they have questions on how to use them, or if the telescope needs adjustment. Informal indoor presentations are featured at every event. For more information, email clubinfo@catawbasky.org.
When: Friday from 7-10 p.m.
Where: On the campus of Maiden Middle School
Cost: Free
31st Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival
Over 420 food and craft vendors, four stages for live entertainment, rides for kids at the Kids Korner area and more will fill the streets of downtown Taylorsville this weekend. For more information, visit www.alexandercountyonline.com.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Taylorsville
Cost: Free admission
WAGoWeen Dog Social
A canine costume contest and doggie trick-or-treating stations will be available for your pups to enjoy, along with food and drink specials for humans. All dogs must be on a leash at all times, and current on their rabies vaccination. Contact the Humane Society of Catawba County at 828-464-8878 for more information.
When: Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
Where: Olde Hickory Station in downtown Hickory
Cost: Free admission; Food and drinks available for purchase
“Matilda”
Hickory Community Theatre will continue showing their production of “Matilda,” a play about a smart little girl with amazing powers. The play will continue showing through Oct. 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.hickorytheatre.org/event/matilda or call 828-328-2283.
When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory
Cost: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 & under
Hickory Antiques Fair
Antique dealers and artisans from the southeast will gather this week for the Hickory Antiques Fair. Fine silver, crystal, china, dolls, paintings and so much more will be available for purchase. One ticket can be used for all three days. For more information, visit www.serviceleaguehickory.org.
When: Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Hickory Country Club, 430 17th Avenue NW, Hickory
Cost: $10 per person at the door; advanced tickets are $7 and can be purchased at Bumblebee Interiors, Jenny’s Gifts, Carolina Office & Equipment or serviceleagueofhickory@gmail.com
