Production of “Hair”

Hickory Community Theatre continues their production of “Hair,” a rock musical that celebrates 1960s counterculture. The production will run until Sept. 22, and tickets are now on sale. The play is rated R and contains adult content. For more information, call the box office at 828-328-2283. 

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hickory Community Theatre in Hickory

Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth under 18.

Bigfoot Festival

The 2019 WNC Bigfoot Festival kicks off Friday night with a showing of “Harry and the Hendersons” on West Court Street in downtown Marion. A 5k run at 8 a.m. will begin the festivities on Saturday, with the festival opening at 9 a.m. For more information, email bigfoot911bobr@gmail.com

When: Friday at dusk; Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Where: Downtown Marion

Cost: Free admission

Spray Down Graffiti Party

Check out local spray paint artist’s recent work at an artist reception event for the Spray Down Graffiti Party this weekend. For more information, call  828-358-1171.

When: Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: North By Northwest Consulting, Inc., 333 2nd St NW, Hickory

Cost: Free admission

Cars, coffee and cruise in with Catawba Valley Muscle (CVM)

Enjoy cool cars and 10 percent off breakfast at CVM's Cars and Coffee event at Atlanta Bread Company in Hickory. Join CVM in the afternoon at Court Street Grille in Mountain View for a cruise in and 15 percent off your purchase at the grill. For more information, follow them on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.

When: Cars and Coffee will take place Saturday from 8-11 a.m. The Cruise In will take place Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

Cost: Free admission for both events

Fall Pops Concert

Join the Western Piedmont Symphony for a musical evening under the direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Invite family and friends, bring a lawn chair and enjoy a night on the town. Downtown businesses and local vendors will provide refreshments. For more information, call 828-324-8603.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Hickory under the Sails

Cost: Free

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments