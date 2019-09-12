Production of “Hair”
Hickory Community Theatre continues their production of “Hair,” a rock musical that celebrates 1960s counterculture. The production will run until Sept. 22, and tickets are now on sale. The play is rated R and contains adult content. For more information, call the box office at 828-328-2283.
When: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Hickory Community Theatre in Hickory
Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth under 18.
Bigfoot Festival
The 2019 WNC Bigfoot Festival kicks off Friday night with a showing of “Harry and the Hendersons” on West Court Street in downtown Marion. A 5k run at 8 a.m. will begin the festivities on Saturday, with the festival opening at 9 a.m. For more information, email bigfoot911bobr@gmail.com.
When: Friday at dusk; Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Where: Downtown Marion
Cost: Free admission
Spray Down Graffiti Party
Check out local spray paint artist’s recent work at an artist reception event for the Spray Down Graffiti Party this weekend. For more information, call 828-358-1171.
When: Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: North By Northwest Consulting, Inc., 333 2nd St NW, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Cars, coffee and cruise in with Catawba Valley Muscle (CVM)
Enjoy cool cars and 10 percent off breakfast at CVM's Cars and Coffee event at Atlanta Bread Company in Hickory. Join CVM in the afternoon at Court Street Grille in Mountain View for a cruise in and 15 percent off your purchase at the grill. For more information, follow them on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.
When: Cars and Coffee will take place Saturday from 8-11 a.m. The Cruise In will take place Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Cost: Free admission for both events
Fall Pops Concert
Join the Western Piedmont Symphony for a musical evening under the direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Invite family and friends, bring a lawn chair and enjoy a night on the town. Downtown businesses and local vendors will provide refreshments. For more information, call 828-324-8603.
When: Sunday at 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hickory under the Sails
Cost: Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.