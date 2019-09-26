HICKORY — Full Circle Arts (FCA) will hold its 11th annual fundraising silent auction Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6-8 p.m. The purpose of the auct…
Footcandle Film Festival
The 2019 Footcandle Film Festival will bring thirty-five films for attendees to view and meet some of the filmmakers throughout the weekend. For more information, contact the film society at info@footcandle.org or visit the festival’s website at www.footcandlefilmfestival.com.
When: Friday-Sunday beginning each day at 10 a.m.
Where: Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory
Cost: Individual film screenings are $5 for general public and $3 for students; Opening night is $16 and includes a reception.
Comedian at Newton-Conover Auditorium
Comedian Fortune Feimster will be performing in Newton this weekend. For more information on her and the upcoming local performance, visit www.ncauditorium.com.
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Newton-Conover Auditorium in Newton
Cost: Tickets range from $25-30.
Sails Original Music Series final concert
The City of Hickory’s 2019 Sails Original Music Series will conclude for the year on Friday with ‘Moves,’ a 6-piece rock band. Bring your lawn chair, visit downtown businesses and restaurants and wind down from the week. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Viewmont Street Strut
Enjoy a mix of super discounted sales, kid's activities, food and drink, live entertainment and local artists in the Viewmont area this weekend. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit www.viewmontstreetstrut.com.
When: Saturday; Hours for individual businesses vary between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Viewmont area in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Fry Street Quartet
The Western Piedmont Symphony’s Chamber Classics Series kicks off with the return of the Fry Street Quartet. A free meet-and-greet reception will follow the concert, where guests can enjoy refreshments and mingle with artists. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wpsymphony.org.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory
Cost: Tickets range from $12-22 for season ticket holders; $22-32 for individual tickets; Student tickets are $5 with valid ID; LRU, CVCC and WPCC students get in for free with valid ID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.