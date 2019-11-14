Artist reception
Join Full Circle Arts to celebrate Joyce Vukela-Mayer’s solo exhibit. Her abstract creations on metal are created through the forces of nature. The exhibition will also be on display from Nov. 7-30. For more information, call 828-322-7545.
When: Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Full Circle Arts, 42B Third Street NW, Hickory
Cost: Free
Public Observing at Lucile Miller Observatory
The Observatory will be open for another public observing with the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring their telescopes if they have questions on how to use them, or if the telescope needs adjustment. For more information, email clubinfo@catawbasky.org.
When: Friday from 7-10 p.m.
Where: On the campus of Maiden Middle School
Cost: Free
Bluegrass concert fundraiser
Bunker Hill High School FFA will be sponsoring an event called "Beargrass Festival--Bluegrass on the Hill." Concessions and shirts with the logo will be available for purchase. For more information, call 828-241-3355.
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Where: Bunker Hill High School
Cost: $5 per person; seniors ages 65 and older and children under 7 get in for free
Fall Wings & Wheels Fly-In
Spend the day at the airport enjoying helicopter and aircraft flights from JAARS, workshops with the Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team (FAASTeam), a vintage car show, food trucks and tours of the Hickory Aviation Museum. For more information, call 828-323-7408.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hickory Regional Airport
Cost: Free admission; Helicopter rides are $30 and plane rides are $25
Harvest of Hope walk
Join Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for a community two mile fun walk. Bring pop-top canned food to participate in National Hunger Week. There will also be games, a climbing tower and more. Pre-register online at www.ccmhickory.org/events or call 828-323-7902 for more information. Registration will also be available the day of the event.
When: Sunday; Check-in begins at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 pm.
Where: Hickory Foundation YMCA Track
Cost: $10 per person; Special rates available for groups and families
