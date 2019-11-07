Hickory Gun Show
Host C&E Gun Shows will have over 450 tables to buy, sell and trade new and old handguns, shotguns, rifles, knives, holsters, ammunition, reloading supplies, antique weapons, coins and more. For more information, call 828-322-1335 or visit www.cegunshows.com.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory
Cost: Adults $10, children under 12 with an adult get in for free
Cars and coffee
Enjoy nice weather, cool cars and 10 percent off breakfast and coffee at Catawba Valley Muscle’s (CVM) Cars and Coffee event at Atlanta Bread Company. CVM will be taking donations of unwrapped toys for the Marine Toys for Tots charity. For more information, call 828-308-9985 or follow them on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.
When: Saturday from 8-11 a.m.
Where: Atlanta Bread Company in Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Comedian Marty Simpson
Join Joy FM radio station for a ‘Night of Joy & Laughter’ with Christian comedian Marty Simpson. For tickets or more information, visit www.itickets.com/events/437367.html or call 1-800-965-9324.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 N Center Street, Hickory
Cost: General admission is $15; Group specials are available.
Food Truck Rodeo
Food trucks, craft vendors, live music, inflatables, a beer garden and so much more will be featured at the Food Truck Rodeo this weekend. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be screened outdoors at 6 p.m. An all day jump pass, face paint and hair design is available for $10 per person. For more information, call 828-464-8100.
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Where: At the old NCCS baseball field at the corner of W 7th Street and Ashe Avenue in Newton
Cost: Free admission
Holiday Bazaar
Handmade crafts will be available for purchase at this holiday bazaar. Items include wreaths, ornaments, wood crafts, jewelry, origami flowers, quilts and throws, and much more. For more information, call the host, Catawba County Council on Aging, at 828-328-2269.
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 400 17th Street SW, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.