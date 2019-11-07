Hickory Gun Show

Host C&E Gun Shows will have over 450 tables to buy, sell and trade new and old handguns, shotguns, rifles, knives, holsters, ammunition, reloading supplies, antique weapons, coins and more. For more information, call 828-322-1335 or visit www.cegunshows.com.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory

Cost: Adults $10, children under 12 with an adult get in for free

Cars and coffee

Enjoy nice weather, cool cars and 10 percent off breakfast and coffee at Catawba Valley Muscle’s (CVM) Cars and Coffee event at Atlanta Bread Company. CVM will be taking donations of unwrapped toys for the Marine Toys for Tots charity. For more information, call 828-308-9985 or follow them on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.

When: Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Where: Atlanta Bread Company in Hickory

Cost: Free admission

Comedian Marty Simpson

Join Joy FM radio station for a ‘Night of Joy & Laughter’ with Christian comedian Marty Simpson. For tickets or more information, visit www.itickets.com/events/437367.html or call 1-800-965-9324.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 N Center Street, Hickory

Cost: General admission is $15; Group specials are available.

Food Truck Rodeo

Food trucks, craft vendors, live music, inflatables, a beer garden and so much more will be featured at the Food Truck Rodeo this weekend. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be screened outdoors at 6 p.m. An all day jump pass, face paint and hair design is available for $10 per person. For more information, call 828-464-8100.

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: At the old NCCS baseball field at the corner of W 7th Street and Ashe Avenue in Newton

Cost: Free admission

Holiday Bazaar

Handmade crafts will be available for purchase at this holiday bazaar. Items include wreaths, ornaments, wood crafts, jewelry, origami flowers, quilts and throws, and much more. For more information, call the host, Catawba County Council on Aging, at 828-328-2269.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 400 17th Street SW, Hickory

Cost: Free admission

