44th Annual Waldensian Festival
Friday’s festivities will include a car show, live music, a beer and wine garden and more. On Saturday, folks can enjoy over 170 food, craft and novelty vendors, live music acts, and much more. For more information, visit www.waldensianfestival.com.
When: Friday at 6:45 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Downtown Valdese
Cost: Free admission
Hickory Crawdads Home Game
Visit the ballpark this weekend to see the Hickory Crawdads take on Charleston. Dress up as your favorite superhero to get a $6 ticket, and enjoy a fireworks show after the game on Friday. Dress up as your favorite “Friends” character Saturday night for a $6 ticket. Bring your church bulletin on Sunday for a $6 ticket. Bring your leashed cat on Sunday as well for Purr in the Park. For more information, call the Crawdads Front Office at 828-322-3000.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 5 p.m.
Where: L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory
Cost: Regular pricing is $9 for adults; children 3-12 and seniors 65+ $1 off; and children under two admitted for free.
Cars and Coffee event and Cruise In
Enjoy nice weather, cool cars and 10 percent off breakfast and coffee at Catawba Valley Muscle’s (CVM) Cars and Coffee event at Atlanta Bread Company. Join CVM again at Court Street Grille for a Catawba Valley Cruisers cruise in. For more information follow them on Facebook @catawbavalleycruisers.
When: Cars and Coffee is Saturday from 8-11 a.m; Cruise In is Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Cars and Coffee will be at Atlanta Bread Company in Hickory. The Cruise In will be at Court Street Grille in Mountain View.
Cost: Free admission for both events
NORMfest
Visit the city of Conover for their final summer concert of the season. Live music, bouncy houses, food trucks, beer and wine, fireworks and more will be available. There will also be a food and donation drive by the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Ministries. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1055013151367764.
When: Saturday from 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Norman B. Coley Amphitheatre in Conover
Cost: Free admission
Summer Pops with Western Piedmont Symphony
Western Piedmont Symphony will perform patriotic marches, Broadway show tunes and more. A laser light show will accompany the music on the second half of the program. Call 828-324-8603 for more information.
When: Sunday from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Newton
Cost: Free admission