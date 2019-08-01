Public Observing at Lucile Miller Observatory
The Lucile Miller Observatory will be open for another public observing with the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visitors are encouraged to bring their telescopes if they have questions on how to use them, or if the telescope needs adjustment. For more information, email clubinfo@catawbasky.org.
When: Friday from 9-11 p.m.
Where: On the campus of Maiden Middle School
Cost: Free
47th Annual Harambee Arts Festival Family Fun Day
Harambee Arts Festival is a celebration of African American arts. There will be inflatables, a water slide, horse and train rides, face painters, book bag giveaway, food vendors, music and more. For more information, call the Lenoir Parks and Recreation Department at 828-757-2165.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Martin Luther King Center Ball Field, 313 Greenhaven Drive NE, Lenoir
Cost: Free admission
The Tennessee Tramp comedian
Janet Williams, a.k.a. The Tennessee Tramp, is a nationally touring comedian who will be visiting the area this weekend. Her audiences consist of ages 18-80, as her subject matter encompasses all ages, genders and ethnic groups. For more information and to learn more about Williams, visit ncauditorium.com/comedy, or call 828-464-8100.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Newton Conover Auditorium in Newton
Cost: $20 per person. Find tickets at eventbrite.com.
No Ordinary Game Night
Visit Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse (TFB) this weekend to participate in their monthly game night event. There will be various games going on at the same time for ages 12 and up. TFB will have game-inspired drinks on special the entire evening. For more information, call 828-325-0108.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: Taste Full Beans in Hickory
Cost: Free
CVM Car Meet
The Catawba Valley Muscle (CVM) will hold their monthly car meet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy hot rods, classic cars and more. Jennings concessions will be available, along with music, a 50/50 raffle and a first and second place people’s choice awards. For more information, contact 828-308-9985.
When: Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Where: Advance Auto Parts in Conover
Cost: Free admission