Family Friday Night Concert
Valdese’s final summer concert will be this Friday with the Tim Clark Band. Come early to and check out our local restaurants and brewery. Concessions will be sold by the Friends of the Valdese Rec. For more information, call 828-879-2129 or www.visitvaldese.com.
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Valdese
Cost: Free admission
Crawdads home games
Come out to the ballpark and see the Hickory Crawdads take on Lexington. Come dressed as your favorite wizard on Friday and get a discounted $6 ticket. Stick around after the game on Friday for a fireworks show. On Saturday, wear your favorite baseball team's gear for a discounted $6 ticket. The first 500 fans will receive a Lenoir-Rhyne Hat courtesy of Cody Law Firm on Saturday. Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office on Sunday for a discounted $6 ticket. Sunday is also the final Bark in the Park event of the year. For more information, call the Crawdads Front Office at 828-322-3000.
When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 5 p.m.
Where: L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory
Cost: Regular pricing is $9 for adults; children 3-12 and seniors 65+ $1 off; and children under two admitted for free.
5th Annual Bases & Brews
The Greater Hickory Jaycees and the Hickory Crawdads bring you the 5th annual Base and Brews event this weekend. Enjoy America's favorite past time while enjoying unlimited sampling of a 16-selection of North Carolina craft beer. For more information, call the Crawdads at 828-322-3000 or email the Jaycees at hickoryjaycee@yahoo.com.
When: Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.
Where: L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory
Cost: $25 per person; $10 per designated driver
Open Mic Night
Hickory Music Factory will host their open mic night this weekend. This event is open to the public and includes all age groups. Sign up on a first come, first serve basis, or just show up to hang out and listen to local talent. Taproot coffee will be on hand as well. For more information, call 828-308-5659.
When: Saturday from 8-10 p.m.
Where: Hickory Music Factory, 1515 12th St Dr NW, Hickory
Cost: Free admission
CVM Car Meet
The Catawba Valley Muscle (CVM) will hold their monthly car meet. The public is invited to come out and enjoy hot rods, classic cars and more. Jennings concessions will be available, along with music, a 50/50 raffle and a first and second place people’s choice awards. For more information, contact 828-308-9985.
When: Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Where: Advance Auto Parts in Conover
Cost: Free admission
