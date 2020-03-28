Windows around Catawba County are filling up with stuffed teddy bears. For Lindsey Lawhon, it’s a sign of hope.
She first saw the movement — a teddy bear hunt — on Facebook, Lawhon said. People around the world confined due to COVID-19 started putting stuffed teddy bears in their windows. It was a fun distraction — people could drive around or walk through their neighborhoods and hunt for teddy bears, Lawhon said. It’s also a way people are coming together while maintaining a safe distance.
Lawhon thought, “Why not bring it to Hickory?” She hoped to bring a little brightness during a pandemic.
“I think it’s just everything is so concentrated on the coronavirus and everything shutting down, it’s just negative,” she said. “People are at home with a lot of time on their hands. And you can’t control anything with the virus, but you can put out a teddy bear and there’s nothing sad about a teddy bear.”
So Lawhon, a mother of three boys, started the Facebook page Hickory Bear Hunt, where members are encouraged to put a bear in their window for people to find and post photos.
In just a few days, the page has more than 4,000 likes and hundreds of homes around Catawba County have bears in the window.
Lawhon said seeing so many people put out the teddy bears has been uplifting, and she hopes others feel the same sense of community pride she does as she drives around seeking bears.
“I love to see that everybody is just trying to do something happy or positive or getting involved,” Lawhon said. “It’s not even really just kids.”
The activity started as a fun idea for children — a distraction and a game that families can play while staying socially distanced. Now Lawhon hears from adults, including those without children, that they have just as much fun searching for the bears as the kids do.
Many homes have more than one teddy bear, Lawhon said. Businesses, schools, doctors and entire neighborhoods are joining the movement. Participation ranges from printed pictures of teddy bears pasted on windows to one person who dressed in a bear costume and waved to kids as they drove by, Lawhon said.
Lawhon and her three boys often find themselves driving around on a bear hunt in their downtime. With gas fairly cheap, Lawhon sees it as a way to get out of the house while still being safely in their car.
She sees others doing the same. In one neighborhood where there are hundreds of bears, Lawhon sees other cars driving in circles just like her.
“The funny thing is, as we’ve been around, as we’ve been driving around we’ve seen all kinds of people who are out doing the same thing,” she said.
Some added their own twist, putting out hearts with the bears as a way to thank first responders and medical personnel who are working hard and risking their own health.
More people are joining in every day, Lawhon said.
“I just love how everyone has come together to do something so simple but positive,” she said. “It just gives me hope.”
For more information on the hunt or to find out where bears can be found, visit the Hickory Bear Hunt Facebook group.
