North Carolina has identified 15 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in the state but so far none of these cases are in Catawba County.
Amy McCauley, the county communications and marketing director, said Friday there were no confirmed or presumed cases at that time.
McCauley said news on confirmed or presumed cases would come from the state. At 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page still only listed 15 cases.
The closest case to Catawba County is a presumed positive in Mecklenburg County. The largest concentration of confirmed or presumed cases is in and around Wake County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services web page on the virus defines confirmed cases as those that have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control.
Presumed positive cases are those in which a positive test has been not been confirmed at a lab.
Even though no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the county, the disease is still having an effect. Schools are reacting and events have been canceled or postponed following Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidance to cancel events with over 100 people.
Here’s a look at how some institutions in Catawba County are responding.
City of Hickory
Hickory is canceling planned events, classes and programs at its libraries, parks and recreation centers through the end of the month.
The libraries, parks and recreation centers will still be open on regular schedule.
Higher education
Both Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College have canceled events and enacted travel restrictions in response to coronavirus concerns.
Lenoir-Rhyne is extending spring break through March 29 and will implement remote learning at least until April 3, according to the university’s coronavirus response page.
Students will have until noon on Sunday to leave their dorms and should “prepare for a possible extended time away from campus,” according to the website.
The statement went on to say “those students with a compelling need to remain on campus during this time may request an exception by contacting the Office of Student Life.”
The university is also prohibiting all international travel and travel outside North Carolina, according to the university’s coronavirus page.
Only essential travel within the state would be allowed unless university officials give a specific exemption.
Doug Minor, the university’s associate vice president for digital strategy, said there are six university students studying abroad in Spain, Lithuania, Austria and Peru.
“Three of them are coming back (Friday), and we are working individually with the others on their travel plans,” Minor said. “Returning students will be isolated for the recommended 14-day period if they meet the requirements for doing so as articulated by the CDC.”
The university is canceling university-sponsored events through March 30 and the website notes cancellations will likely continue into April.
Catawba Valley Community College has canceled all on-campus events with 50 or more people through March 31.
The college is also restricting travel to areas outside Catawba and Alexander counties. “Essential travel out of these areas will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” according to the college’s coronavirus response web page.
Hickory Metro Convention Center
The gun show is scheduled to go on this weekend as planned, but six other events are canceled or postponed, convention center CEO Mandy Hildebrand said.
On Monday, Hildebrand said an evangelical event scheduled for April had canceled over disease concerns. Five events scheduled between Monday and the end of the month have either been called off or postponed.
Energy
Duke Energy announced it would not disconnect power or gas because of nonpayment.
“Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately,” a statement from the power company said.
Other events
Friday, the annual Charity Chase Half Marathon and 5K races were postponed to June 6, the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley announced. The races were scheduled for March 28 in Hickory. Participants in the races can remain registered and run in the race in June. They can also choose to request a refund or move their registration to the 2021 event.
The city of Hickory’s Hickory Community Relations Council movie night, scheduled for March 16, is going to be rescheduled, the city announced.
The Catawba County GOP convention, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, was canceled.
The annual North Carolina Gravity Games and Street Fest, an event run by Google in Lenoir that brings students from all over the state, was canceled, a spokesperson for the event said. It was scheduled for April 25. The event organizers are considering rescheduling the event for the fall.
A dinner theater performance at the Hudson Uptown Building Station in Hudson is going to be rescheduled, organizers announced. The March 26, 27, 28, April 2, 3 and 4 dates will be postponed.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services postponed an April 3 volunteer appreciation event which will be rescheduled, the county announced Friday.
Hickory Museum of Art announced it would be closed to the public until March 31.
Public schools
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 Monday afternoon to discuss online learning options.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is forcing school systems across the nation to evaluate school attendance and travel.
Catawba County schools posted their precautions on Facebook. Effective March 17, all school-related, out-of-county travel for students and staff is canceled until further notice.
“State and local officials have advised us to implement social distancing practices immediately to help keep more people safe from illness,” the school system posted via Facebook. “These decisions are not easy. However, our first goal is the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community.”
The system also suspended all school-related extracurricular activities and community events held at the schools until at least April 6, 2020.
Along with field trips and out-of-county travel, two SAT tests scheduled for Saturday were canceled, one at Hickory High School and one at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Newton
All Newton Parks and Recreation Department facilities, including recreation centers, gyms, and workout rooms, will be closed until April 6. Sports and activities programming will be canceled until April 6, according to a press release Friday from the city of Newton.
Newton parks, including Southside Park, Northside/Broyhill Park, Westside/Jaycee Park, East Newton Park, and Jacob Fork Park, will remain open at this time. The Heritage Trail Greenway will remain open at this time, the release stated.
