Teachers and staff at Catawba Elementary School dressed up like superheroes on Thursday to pass out homework, Chromebooks and food to students.
“Today was a high point,” said Kae Treadway, academic facilitator at the school. “Our students depend on school as their equilibrium. We just wanted to give them a smile.”
Teachers, custodians and others dressed as superheroes and held up signs with encouraging words as parents drove up to the school to receive school work and check out Chromebooks.
Assistant Principal DJ Carswell dressed as The Incredible Hulk. “Our teachers are superheroes to our students,” he said. “We wanted to spread some joy and keep the kids’ spirits up during this time.”
Carswell added this was a team effort. “Everyone who pitched in had a lot of fun doing this. We could tell parents enjoyed it, and I know the kids were excited to see their teachers,” he said.
Treadway said some students were tearful when they saw their teachers. “They just want to be back at school, and the teachers miss them,” she said.
“We enjoyed having this to do, and it boosted the teachers’ morale, too,” Treadway said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.