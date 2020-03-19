Super Heros deliver lessons

Catawba Elementary School teachers and staff dressed as superheroes to deliver school supplies. Assistant principal DJ Carswell (right) is dressed as The Incredible Hulk as he holds lesson packets for students.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Teachers and staff at Catawba Elementary School dressed up like superheroes on Thursday to pass out homework, Chromebooks and food to students.

“Today was a high point,” said Kae Treadway, academic facilitator at the school. “Our students depend on school as their equilibrium. We just wanted to give them a smile.”

Teachers, custodians and others dressed as superheroes and held up signs with encouraging words as parents drove up to the school to receive school work and check out Chromebooks.

Assistant Principal DJ Carswell dressed as The Incredible Hulk. “Our teachers are superheroes to our students,” he said. “We wanted to spread some joy and keep the kids’ spirits up during this time.”

Carswell added this was a team effort. “Everyone who pitched in had a lot of fun doing this. We could tell parents enjoyed it, and I know the kids were excited to see their teachers,” he said.

Treadway said some students were tearful when they saw their teachers. “They just want to be back at school, and the teachers miss them,” she said.

“We enjoyed having this to do, and it boosted the teachers’ morale, too,” Treadway said.

